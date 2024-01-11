Governor Newsom, First Partner Siebel Newsom, and the California Museum Announce the 17th Class of the California Hall of Fame

News provided by

California Museum

11 Jan, 2024, 20:28 ET

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Gavin Newsom, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and the California Museum today announced the 17th class of leaders in science, public service, entertainment, sports, and more into the California Hall of Fame – joining over 150 inspirational Californians previously inducted for embodying the state's innovative spirit. Induction ceremony details forthcoming.

Watch Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom announce the newest class of the California Hall of Fame

California Hall of Fame 17th Class:

Helene An: Master chef and the Mother of Fusion Cuisine
Willie L. Brown, Jr.: History-making Mayor of San Francisco and Speaker of the California Assembly
Vinton G. Cerf: Renowned computer scientist and a Father of the Internet
Ava DuVernay: Visionary storyteller and award-winning filmmaker
The Go-Go's: Chart-topping all-female pop punk band
Thelton E. Henderson: Revered federal judge and civil rights leader
Los Lobos: Iconic Chicano rock band
Cheryl Miller: Legendary basketball player and sports broadcaster
Leon E. Panetta: Former U.S. Secretary of Defense and dedicated public servant
Brenda Way: Celebrated artistic director and choreographer

What Governor Newsom said: "The contributions of this newest class of the Hall of Fame will have an impact on California – and the nation – for generations to come. Through their boundless qualities and trailblazing achievements, these visionaries embody the spirit of California and will continue to inspire millions more."

First Partner Siebel Newsom: "The Governor and I are thrilled to welcome another spectacular group of trailblazers into the California Hall of Fame. With a penchant for challenging the status quo, these individuals wholly reflect the courageous, ambitious, and bold spirit of California, and have made an indelible mark on our state, nation, and world."

Launched in 2006, the California Hall of Fame honors history-making Californians who embody the state's spirit of innovation and have changed the state, the nation, and the world. Inductees are selected annually by the Governor and First Partner for achievements in arts, business and labor, entertainment, food and wine, literature, music, public service, science, and sports.

California Museum Board of Trustees Chair Anne Marie Petrie: "We are honored to join the Governor and First Partner in celebrating this extraordinary group of Californians. Their achievements will inspire thousands of Museum visitors in the year ahead to pursue their own California dream."

For details on the California Hall of Fame or to download media assets, visit the California Museum's press center.

SOURCE California Museum

Also from this source

California Museum Kicks Off Fall Lowrider Celebrations with Milestone Film Screening

California Museum Kicks Off Fall Lowrider Celebrations with Milestone Film Screening

The California Museum will host the first Northern California screening of the award-winning documentary "The Great Lowrider Tradition" on Saturday,...
Governor Newsom, First Partner Siebel Newsom, and the California Museum Announce the 16th Class of the California Hall of Fame

Governor Newsom, First Partner Siebel Newsom, and the California Museum Announce the 16th Class of the California Hall of Fame

Governor Gavin Newsom, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and the California Museum today announced the 16th class of trailblazers in public...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.