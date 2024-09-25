Governor Newsom Vetoes AB 2250, Delaying Critical Efforts to Address Social Determinants of Health

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Academy of Family Physicians (CAFP) expresses deep disappointment today following Governor Gavin Newsom's veto of AB 2250 (Weber). The bill, authored by Assemblymember Akilah Weber, MD, and sponsored by the CAFP, with alongside co-sponsors the California Primary Care Association (CPCA) Advocates, California Black Health Network (CBHN), and Black Leadership Council (BLC), sought to require health plans and insurers to provide coverage for SDOH screenings and ensure access to community health workers, peer support specialists, lay health workers, and social workers who could help address these factors. Despite collaboration with the Administration and widespread support from healthcare clinicians, patient advocacy groups, and community-based organizations, this bill was ultimately rejected for a second time.

A Missed Opportunity to Advance Social Justice and Health Equity

"Family physicians across the state worked tirelessly to advance AB 2250 because we know firsthand the profound impact social determinants have on our patients' health," said Alex McDonald, MD, President of CAFP. "This bill would have been a critical step forward in addressing the root causes of health disparities in California. By failing to sign this bill into law, the governor has delayed much-needed reforms that would have improved the lives of millions of vulnerable Californians who face issues like housing instability, food insecurity, and transportation barriers—factors just as vital to their health as any medical treatment."

Healthcare advocates argue that without AB 2250, underserved patients will continue to suffer from untreated social needs that contribute to poor health outcomes. "Unaddressed, SDOH adversely impacts health equity due to worsening health outcomes, widening disparities, and increased healthcare costs for vulnerable communities," said CPCA President and CEO Francisco J. Silva, Esq. "AB 2250 would have made major strides in addressing California's health disparities and boosted the state's efforts to achieve a whole-person healthcare system. We will continue working with Dr. Weber and all stakeholders in the next legislative session to improve the health and well-being of Californians."

Rhonda Smith, Executive Director of the California Black Health Network (CBHN) also reflects that "Despite our tireless efforts to address the Governor's concerns, the decision to veto this bill is deeply disappointing. We know that 80% of health outcomes stem from social determinants of health, while only 20% are clinical; therefore, this veto reinforces systemic inequities and sends a harmful message to communities that continue to bear the brunt of social and health disparities."

AB 2250 would have empowered physicians and health professionals to conduct SDOH screenings and connect patients with community resources. "Without this legislation, thousands of Californians will continue to fall through the cracks," added Tasha Henneman, Director of the Black Leadership Council (BLC) and Chief of Policy & Government Affairs, PRC. "This veto is a setback for healthcare equity, and it delays efforts to ensure that patients' social needs are met alongside their medical needs."

Governor Newsom's veto message expressed concerns over the bill's overlap with existing initiatives like CalAIM and a federal billing code for SDOH assessments, as well as challenges operationalizing "adequate access" to community health workers. However, CAFP contends that current efforts remain insufficient, and AB 2250 would have filled critical gaps for family physicians and other providers to adequately address the complex social needs of their patients.

The Path Forward

Despite this setback, healthcare organizations remain committed to pursuing solutions that address SDOH and reduce health disparities. "We won't stop fighting for health equity in California," said Assemblymember Akilah Weber, MD, the bill's author. "We will continue working with the administration and legislature to find ways to ensure that every Californian can access comprehensive, whole-person care."

The California Academy of Family Physicians, the California Primary Care Association, the California Black Health Network, and the Black Leadership Council remain determined to advocate for policies that meaningfully address the SDOH. The coalition will regroup and bring forth new proposals to achieve these goals in the future.

With more than 10,000 members, including active practicing family physicians, residents in family medicine, and medical students interested in the specialty, CAFP is the largest primary care medical society in California. Family physicians are trained to treat an entire family's medical needs and address life's medical challenges. Family physicians serve a broad base of patients in urban, suburban and rural areas, often in California's most underserved areas.

