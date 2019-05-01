Governor proclaims May as Hospitality Month, spotlighting lifelong careers through multiple job fairs

OLYMPIA, Wash., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the hospitality industry ramps up hiring for peak tourism season in Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee has proclaimed May as Careers in Hospitality Month.

To recognize that, the Employment Security Department, Washington Hospitality Association Education Foundation, WorkSource job centers, community-based organizations and schools are working with the industry to host hospitality celebrations and hiring events across the state.

Employment Security Department

"The hospitality industry has opportunities at every level – providing entry level positions, lifelong careers, second chances and career-connected learning skills that transfer to other industries," Inslee said in his Hospitality Month Proclamation.

It's a critical time for the hospitality industry because of a worsening industry-wide labor shortage, according to Washington Hospitality Association data. And as hospitality employers gear up for the summer high season, Washington hotels and restaurants are looking to staff up – especially in management positions where employees can earn $60,000 and $70,000 per year.

"Nearly half of all Americans have worked in the hospitality industry at some point in their lives—including me," said Employment Security Department (ESD) Commissioner Suzi LeVine. "I'm proud ESD and our partners in the WorkSource system can assist this industry and others in finding and growing talent in our state—and I encourage jobseekers to check out opportunities in this industry at the entry-level and beyond."

To help address the industry's labor shortage, the Washington Hospitality Association Education Foundation, the Employment Security Department and WorkSource are building partnerships and hosting hiring events and celebrations throughout the state this month.

Snohomish County : 2-4 p.m. , May 10, 3201 Smith Ave., Everett

: , Smith Ave., Skagit County : 1-4 p.m. , May 15, 2005 East College Way, Mt. Vernon

: , East College Way, Seattle : 10 a.m.-2 p.m. , May 20, 2024 3rd Ave., Seattle

: , 3rd Ave., Tri-Cities: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. , May 22 , Columbia Basin College, Career and Technical Education Building

, , Basin College, Career and Technical Education Building Chelan County : Student hospitality careers showcase, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. , May 29 , Best Western Icicle Inn

: Student hospitality careers showcase, , , Best Western Icicle Inn Yakima County : 1-4 p.m. , May 29, 1205 Ahtanum Ridge Dr., Union Gap

: , Ahtanum Ridge Dr., Mason County : 10 a.m.-2 p.m. , May 31 , Transit-Community Center, S 601 W. Franklin St., Shelton

Employers looking for workers and those looking to work in the industry can check out the updated hospitality jobs site on the WorkSourceWA.com job match system. It lets Washington state employers post hospitality jobs for free – even tapping into WorkSource's partnerships with LinkedIn and Monster.com -- and provides hundreds of hospitality job postings.

"I'm really proud of the results of Hospitality Months 2017 and 2018, and our partnership with the Employment Security Department," said Anthony Anton, president and CEO of the Washington Hospitality Association. "At our industry's time of need, we're taking ownership of our challenges and paving a way forward to a brighter future for hospitality. We want everyone to know hospitality provides leadership and ownership opportunities, and we take people to $60,000 and beyond. Come join us."

To post or pursue a job in hospitality, visit www.wahospitalitycareers.com.

