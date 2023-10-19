Governor Proclaims Oct. 26 Lights On Afterschool Day

News provided by

Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool/Youth Development Network (PSAYDN)

19 Oct, 2023, 10:30 ET

Students Participate in More Than 85 Celebrations Across Pennsylvania 

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Afterschool Alliance, more than half of students nationwide who want to attend an afterschool program do not have access to it. To raise awareness about the need for more afterschool resources, the Afterschool Alliance is hosting the 24th annual Lights On Afterschool (LOA) national rally on Oct. 26. Governor Josh Shapiro proclaimed Oct. 26 as Lights On Afterschool Day in recognition of the important role of afterschool programs in Pennsylvania. In his proclamation, Governor Shapiro states that "the Commonwealth is committed to investing in the health and safety of all young people by providing expanding learning opportunities that will help close the achievement gap and prepare young people to compete in the global economy."

"PSAYDN is delighted to partner with the Afterschool Alliance and afterschool programs throughout the state to celebrate Lights On Afterschool Day on Oct. 26," stated PSAYDN Director Contrell Armor. "I encourage everyone to join in a celebration near you, so you can see firsthand how quality afterschool programs support academic achievement, build strong leadership skills in our youth, and create bonds that last a lifetime."

Events focused on science, music and dance, sports and fitness, academics, community service, social and emotional wellness will take place across the country. Events will be held both in person and virtually, organized by schools, 4-Hs, Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCAs, parks, museums, libraries and community centers.

In addition to LOA events, several landmarks will light up yellow on Oct. 26, including the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Lincoln Financial Field and Ben Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia, and the Duquesne Incline in Pittsburgh.

More than 85 events are scheduled across Pennsylvania.

Please visit www.psaydn.org/governor-proclaims-oct-26-lights-on-afterschool-day/ for the full news release.

The Pennsylvania State Afterschool/Youth Development Network (PSAYDN) celebrates Lights On Afterschool to underscore the need to invest in afterschool programs, which provide help with homework; skilled mentors; art, dance and music; healthy snacks and meals; computer programming; opportunities to think critically, collaborate and communicate with peers and adults; job and college readiness; sports and fitness activities; robotics; and opportunities for hands-on, team-based learning.

For more information about Pennsylvania's afterschool network, please visit www.PSAYDN.org.

Contact: Kelly Swanson, 717-992-5964, [email protected]

SOURCE Pennsylvania Statewide Afterschool/Youth Development Network (PSAYDN)

