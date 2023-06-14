Governor Signs Bill to Support Children and Families with Prenatal Substance Exposure

A new law will bring vital support to tens of thousands of Washington children suffering from prenatal exposure to alcohol and drugs.

BOTHELL, Wash., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- House Bill 1168, sponsored by Rep. Tarra Simmons (D-23), was signed into law by Governor Inslee. This bill will help children living with prenatal substance exposure (PSE), a root cause of child welfare involvement, incarceration, and homelessness. Children with PSE have increased risk of cognitive, behavioral, and mental health impairments. House Bill 1168 is the first step toward systemic change.

"Doctors have known for a long time that prenatal exposure to drugs and alcohol can cause lifelong disabilities, but Washington has never developed a way to effectively help these children and families," shares Rep. Simmons. "I am thrilled that HB1168 passed, so that Washington can begin to develop the resources we need for the families in our state struggling with to find care." PSE is preventable and treatable. Early diagnosis can dramatically decrease adverse outcomes and greatly improve quality of life.

House Bill 1168 will:

Expand access to comprehensive PSE services for families involved in the child welfare system.

Fund peer-led community support groups for caregivers and individuals living with PSE.

Task Washington's Health Care Authority with developing recommendations to diagnose and treat PSE.

Train agencies across the state in PSE to make services accessible statewide.

One in ten children in the U.S. are born with PSE, yet Wonderland's Hope RISING Clinic is the only clinic in this region offering comprehensive PSE services to this population. "Our clinic can serve about 150 children per year. Some families are waiting over twelve months for services. We know we can't serve all these children alone," says Alex Lundy, Director of Programs at Wonderland. The demand for services continues to increase as those in need of services remain radically underserved.

Four in five children with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder are removed from the care of their birth families and six in ten become justice-system involved. "House Bill 1168 will allow us to address the fundamental causes of PSE to prevent these outcomes tomorrow," said Mary Kirchoff, Wonderland's CEO. "Equally important, the bill will allow us to serve more at-risk children today and make real systemic change by scaling and sharing our PSE service model with other providers and thought leaders throughout the state."

Hope RISING Clinic

Hope RISING Clinic was founded by Wonderland Child & Family Services and is the only clinic in the state offering comprehensive prenatal substance exposure services for children. Located in Bothell, Washington, Hope RISING Clinic has provided evaluation, diagnosis, and trauma-informed, evidence-based therapies and supports for families since 2019. For more information, visit hoperisingclinic.org.

