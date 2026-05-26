Governor Spencer Cox to Celebrate Grand Opening of One of Utah's First Communities to Address Housing Affordability and Childhood Literacy Together

Innovation Park at Holbrook Farms offers 200+ all-electric affordable townhomes and a free community tutoring center in Lehi, tackling two of the state's most pressing challenges

SALT LAKE CITY, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Utah Governor Spencer Cox will join Clark and Christine Ivory, alongside leaders from Ivory Innovations, the Call to Action Foundation, the Clark and Christine Ivory Foundation and the Lehi community, on Thursday, May 28 for the grand opening of Innovation Park at Holbrook Farms and the Lehi Rippy Literacy Center. Together, the new workforce housing community and literacy center uniquely address two of Utah's most pressing issues and Governor Cox's top priorities, housing affordability and childhood literacy, in one of the state's fastest-growing cities.

The ribbon cutting will celebrate the availability of more than 200 all-electric townhomes purpose-built for Utah's essential workers and mark the grand opening of the community's new Lehi Rippy Literacy Center. By embedding a free community tutoring center within a workforce housing community, Ivory Innovations, the Call to Action Foundation and the Clark and Christine Ivory Foundation are proving that the most effective solutions tackle these interconnected problems together rather than in silos.

"Our team hopes that Innovation Park and the Lehi Literacy Center highlight what can happen when communities come together to help address the challenges facing Utah families," said Clark Ivory, co-founder of Ivory Innovations and CEO of Ivory Homes. "We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with others, think creatively, and work alongside those who care deeply about strengthening our communities. We welcome anyone who would like to join us as we continue striving to build Utah together."

Attainable Housing for Utah's Essential Workers

Innovation Park at Holbrook Farms was developed through the Call to Innovations partnership between Ivory Innovations and the Call to Action Foundation, funded entirely through private philanthropic contributions. The community features 200+ all-electric townhomes purpose-built for Utah's workforce families: the teachers, nurses, hospital staff and first responders who are the backbone of the state's fastest-growing communities but are increasingly priced out of the neighborhoods they serve.

With monthly rents starting at $1,231, Innovation Park offers pricing significantly below Lehi's market rates. The development is strategically located adjacent to the new Intermountain Health Primary Children's Hospital in Lehi, ensuring the healthcare professionals who care for Utah's children can find quality, affordable housing within minutes of where they work.

Since opening Phase 1 in fall 2024, Innovation Park has reached near-full occupancy, underscoring the urgent and growing demand for attainable housing.

Tackling Utah's Literacy Crisis

Research from the Annie E. Casey Foundation shows that children who struggle with reading are four times more likely to drop out of high school. Addressing this challenge has been a central mission of the Clark and Christine Ivory Foundation, which has long invested in community-based literacy programs that uplift children and expand their educational opportunities.

"Every child deserves the chance to become a confident reader, regardless of their zip code or their family's income," said Christine Ivory, President of the Clark and Christine Ivory Foundation. "By opening this new literacy center in the heart of Innovation Park, we're meeting families where they are and making sure that the children who live here and in surrounding Lehi areas have access to the same opportunities as any child in Utah."

The new Lehi Rippy Literacy Center provides free tutoring in the heart of the community, building on a legacy program of the original Rippy Literacy Center that has served Lehi families for more than 20 years. Supported by a generous contribution from the Stokes Foundation and sustained through a partnership with Lehi City, the center ensures every child at Innovation Park and in the broader Lehi community has access to the reading support they need to succeed.

About Innovation Park at Holbrook Farms

Innovation Park at Holbrook Farms offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans with two-car garages, modern finishes, in-unit laundry and energy-efficient design. The development serves individuals and families earning between 50% and 80% of the Area Median Income for Utah County. Innovation Park is one of seven communities being created through the Call to Innovations partnership, which will bring more than 1,500 affordable homes to communities across Utah.

For more information, visit innovationparkholbrook.org.

Event Details

What: Grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Innovation Park at Holbrook Farms and the Lehi Rippy Literacy Center

When: Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 9 a.m. Mountain Time

Where: Innovation Park at Holbrook Farms, 2597 N. Ferguson Drive, Lehi, Utah 84043. Event parking will be available.

Who: Governor Spencer Cox, Clark and Christine Ivory, community leaders and local officials

Media are invited to attend and cover the event. B-roll opportunities will include guided tours of the Literacy Center and model townhomes.

About Ivory Innovations

Ivory Innovations is an operating foundation and research center based at the University of Utah dedicated to catalyzing innovation in housing affordability. The organization works with students, entrepreneurs and experts to source, support, and scale the most promising housing solutions nationwide. Ivory Innovations also puts innovation into practice through its foundation arm, which has more than 1,500 affordable housing units under development in Utah. To learn more, visit ivoryinnovations.org.

About the Call to Action Foundation

The Call to Action Foundation is a philanthropic organization committed to strengthening communities through strategic investments in housing, education, and economic opportunity. Learn more at calltoactionfdn.org.

About the Clark and Christine Ivory Foundation

The Clark and Christine Ivory Foundation invests in community-based programs that expand educational opportunity and improve outcomes for children and families across Utah, with a particular focus on childhood literacy. Learn more at ivoryfoundation.org.

SOURCE Ivory Innovations