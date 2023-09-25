Governor Tate Reeves Announces Commitment to Stand with Mississippi Women

Plans in Mississippi are brewing to protect the legality of women's spaces and opportunities.

JACKSON, Miss., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a meeting to discuss model legislation developed by Independent Women's Voice (IWV) to reinforce the definition of sex-based words used in Mississippi law and to help protect women-only spaces from legal attack, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced his commitment to stand with Mississippi women.

Governor Tate Reeves meets with Independent Women's Voice (IWV) spokeswomen Paula Scanlan (left) and Riley Gaines (right) to discuss model legislation developed by IWV to reinforce the definition of sex-based words used in Mississippi law and to help protect women-only spaces from legal attack.
"Independent Women's Voice Spokeswomen Riley Gaines and Paula Scanlan have been on the frontlines of fighting to protect women and girls across America," said Governor Tate Reeves. "It was our pleasure to host them in Mississippi, and I look forward to fighting alongside them and others as we push to advance legislation that effectively protects women's rights and keeps women safe."

Governor Reeves today met with Riley Gaines and Paula Scanlan, both spokeswomen for Independent Women's Voice, to discuss the importance of advancing legislation to help protect women's spaces, privacy, and opportunities.

Riley Gaines, spokeswoman for Independent Women's Voice and 12x All-American swimmer, said, "I am thrilled that Governor Reeves has taken this bold yet common-sense step to put an end to activist attempts to undermine women's achievements. As an Independent Women's Voice advisor, I could not be more proud of Mississippi for pushing back against a radical agenda to erase women."

Paula Scanlan, Stand with Women spokeswoman and advisor for Independent Women's Voice and Lia Thomas' former UPenn teammate, said, "Women's safety is jeopardized when we separate sex from biology. As a sexual assault survivor who was forced to share a locker room with a biological male, I know this firsthand. The commitment that Mississippi Governor Reeves has taken today to stand with women is invaluable to our privacy and opportunities.'"

Independent Women's Voice fights for women by expanding support for policy solutions that aren't just well intended, but actually enhance freedom, opportunities, and well-being.

