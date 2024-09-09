Governor Walz Announces New Campaign to Attract Business to Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Tim Walz and Explore Minnesota today announced the launch of a new effort to attract business to Minnesota. The initiative is part of the state's campaign aimed at attracting visitors, residents, and businesses to Minnesota by showcasing the state's world-class economic opportunities and high quality of life.

"From small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, we're focused on maintaining our record as a top state for business," said Governor Walz. "By telling the stories of companies who've found success in our state, we're encouraging other businesses to look to Minnesota to grow and invest."

The new initiative, created in partnership with Explore Minnesota and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), captures the stories of leading businesses across key industries, including manufacturing and biomedical technology. The campaign features testimonials from Mayo Clinic Business Development, Microbiologics, Polar Semiconductor, and Rosenbauer America. The campaign will run nationwide through June 2025.

"Minnesota's diverse economy serves as a foundation for businesses to start, grow, and prosper," said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. "We are proud to be ranked one of the best states for businesses bolstered by one of the highest-caliber talent markets in the country. We invite people to explore what our state has to offer for businesses and their employees."

Minnesota has long been a location for innovation and global impact. From conducting the first open-heart surgery, to fostering the invention of groundbreaking devices, and now boasting more than two dozen business accelerators and incubators, the state is a leader in technological advancement. Decades of public and private investments in education have produced a robust and skilled workforce, making Minnesota's talent pool one of the most educated and diverse in the country.

"Through this new release in the Star of the North campaign, we're showcasing how the state is reinvigorating the economy from high-tech manufacturing to industry-leading research and medical innovation," said Explore Minnesota Executive Director Lauren Bennett McGinty. "The campaign articulates our diverse business ecosystem and talent market, high quality of life, and commitment to inclusive growth for businesses to thrive."

"Whether a company is opening its doors for the first time, or a long-standing business is expanding its production, business leaders know that Minnesota is a dynamic place to be," said DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek. "Our state has a powerful innovation ecosystem, massive research-and-development spending, top-rated infrastructure, and a global talent market. And we're doubling down on incentives and supports for companies looking to invest or expand."

In addition to economic strength, Minnesota also stands out for its quality of life in every region. The state boasts a top-tier health care system, vast natural resources, and vibrant arts and culture scenes. Minnesota consistently ranks among the top states for livability, with a relatively affordable cost of living.

To learn more about business opportunities in Minnesota, visit exploreminnesota.com/business.

About Explore Minnesota: Explore Minnesota is the marketing and promotion agency for the State of Minnesota. Our mission is to support and help Minnesota's economy grow sustainably through innovative marketing, industry partnerships and authentic storytelling, showcasing Minnesota as the premier state for travel, quality of life, and economic opportunity. To learn more, visit exploreminnesota.com or find us on Instagram at @exploreminnesota.

About DEED: The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is the state's principal economic development agency, promoting business recruitment, expansion and retention, workforce development, international trade and community development. For more information about the agency and its services, visit the DEED website or follow DEED on X.

