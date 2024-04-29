Governor Wes Moore to Deliver University of Maryland's 2024 Commencement Address

The Maryland governor will address graduates of the state's flagship university at campus ceremony on May 20, 2024

COLLEGE PARK, Md., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Maryland announces today that Governor Wes Moore will deliver the university's commencement address on Monday, May 20, 2024. Moore will address summer 2023, winter 2023 and spring 2024 graduates, family and friends during the ceremony at SECU Stadium.

"Governor Wes Moore's remarkable story is nothing short of inspirational and aspirational," said UMD President Darryll J. Pines. "I am honored that our graduates will have the opportunity to learn from his journey, beginning from his Takoma Park roots to becoming Maryland's first Black Governor in the state's 246-year history."

A distinguished military veteran, author and Maryland native, Governor Wes Moore is the third African American elected Governor in the history of the United States. Honored as a Rhodes Scholar (the first Black Rhodes Scholar at Johns Hopkins University), Moore's exceptional academic work and fearless service earned him a spot as a White House Fellow, advising on issues of national security and international relations. As an entrepreneur, Moore's work has encompassed forging success in higher education for underserved students via his company, BridgeEDU and exploring race, equity and opportunities in his published works, "The Other Wes Moore" and "Five Days."

"The University of Maryland is the pride of our state," said Gov. Moore. "I look forward to sharing reflections on life and service with this year's graduates. But more importantly, I look forward to speaking with our students. In a moment of profound consequence for our state, nation, and world, these graduates won't just be our inspirations -- they will be our guides."

More details about the campuswide ceremony are available at commencement.umd.edu.

