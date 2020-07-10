Governors Proclaim July 11th Survivor Support Day

OMAHA, Neb., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital evidence industry innovator, VidaNyx, built to serve the nation's Child Advocacy Centers (CACs) and multidisciplinary teams has worked with the Governors in the States of Washington and Nebraska, it's birthplace and new headquarters respectively, to proclaim July 11, 2020 as the second annual Survivor Support Day. Serving Child Advocacy Centers across the United States, VidaNyx has set its sights to grow the movement across the country.

Created to honor the strength of Survivors and the compassion and dedication of those who work tirelessly to support them, this year Survivor Support Day will launch with a July 10th virtual kick-off with an inspiring story from Survivor Jolene Loetscher and will include guests from the child advocacy center movement including forensic interviewers, survivors, government officials and more. VidaNyx is proud to partner with the Nebraska Alliance of Child Advocacy Centers and Children's Advocacy Centers of Washington for this virtual event.

Each year, nearly 700,000 children are abused in the US and these families are supported by a network of 900 child advocacy centers. Nearly 90% of the time, these children are abused by a family member and 3 out of 5 children will never share their story of trauma. Experts worry the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated opportunities for abuse to remain hidden, behind closed doors away from the eyes of protective adults.

"It's an unfortunate reality that child abuse often goes unreported or undetected. At VidaNyx, we are champions of the resiliency of these Survivors and want to share their story of strength to inspire others that hope and healing is possible," said Sara Boyd, CEO of VidaNyx. "We also created the day to show gratitude for the unsung heroes in the field - all of the people in child advocacy centers and the multidisciplinary teams who have an important hand in aiding survivors on their pathways toward justice and well-being."

"When we lift up the voices of survivors and the amazing professionals that make the journey of healing possible, we create a chorus of hope. It's that hope that Survivor Support Day honors," said Jolene Loetscher, CEO of Mud Mile Communications, Survivor, and Advocate. "My personal journey to put purpose to pain would not have been possible without the unwavering compassion of so many professionals."

Survivor Support Day is observed each year on July 11, in recognition of the founding of VidaNyx. VidaNyx was created on July 11, 2018, to support child advocacy centers and protect survivors of child abuse. To honor this day of commitment to children and the network of care providing services of justice and healing, VidaNyx created Survivor Support Day to celebrate survivors at the center of their work.



First celebrated in Washington in 2019, Governor Jay Inslee officially proclaimed July 11 as Survivor Support Day. To show support for this initiative, child advocacy center staff and supporters around the state wore purple, the signature VidaNyx hue.

In 2020, support has grown to include proclamations by both Governor Inslee of Washington State and Governor Pete Ricketts of Nebraska.

VidaNyx is 100% cloud-based software to meet the specific needs of Child Advocacy Centers (CACs) and corresponding multidisciplinary teams (MDTs) to be able to securely share and collaborate on child forensic interviews. Approved users that pass a 2-factor authentication process can access the forensic interviews and associated case data from anywhere, whether in the office or at a remote location. There are no downloads or installations required and there are no restrictions on the number of logins or accounts per license.

VidaNyx is currently enabling over 1,400 agencies to view and manage forensic interviews from 94 child advocacy centers across the nation, from Fairbanks, Alaska to New York City. In addition, VidaNyx has been an important tool for remote peer review.

Daily impact metrics are available at www.vidanyx.com/impact .

