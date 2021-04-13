Governors Proclaim National Window Film Day In Recognition of Its Contribution to Carbon Neutrality Goals

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many state Governors are proclaiming April 30 as National Window Film Day in recognition of the significant role that professionally installed window film may play in contributing to the achievement of carbon neutrality status in the coming decade.

Among the United States' governors proclaiming National Window Film Day (NWFD) are Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. Other state proclamations are pending and a bit delayed due to the pandemic. Many localities are joining in to bring more visibility for window films.

With an estimated 40 percent of commercial buildings and 33 percent of residential buildings with single pane windows, the potential for window films to reduce carbon emissions by reducing energy production is enormous.

"Window films are an ideal retrofit, once installed they can recycle existing windows in place by improving their energy-saving capacity, safety and adding the ability to reject 99 percent of the sun's harmful UV rays," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the nonprofit International Window Film Association. "Most windows that are torn out end up in landfills, since they are generally not accepted for recycling," he added.

Window films, when installed on structurally sound single or double-pane windows, may reduce energy consumption by as much as 30 percent, while the installation cost may be 91.5 percent less than replacement windows and quality window films last 15 years or more, which is about the lifespan of many new windows.

NWFD highlights the many benefits of window film and emphasizes how professionally installed window film is a good choice for the environment over replacing older windows entirely. A professional installation of window film saves on cooling costs and, in some cases, heating costs also. It may also be eligible for green energy rebates. To find a local window film installer visit the IWFA website .

About The International Window Film Association

The International Window Film Association (IWFA) (www.iwfa.com) is a nonprofit industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy and public awareness. When you look for window film, look for the IWFA logo. Like us on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn and see more information on YouTube.

