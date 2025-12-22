Governors State Marvel Rivals reign as ECAC Conference Champions

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marvel Rivals, one of four Governors State University (GovState) Esports teams finished its inaugural season as Division G Conference Champions in the East Collegiate Athletic Conference (ECAC) after going undefeated (7-0) in the regular season.

The team, earning the #1 seed for playoffs, showcased eight talented Jaguars, and competed in the National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC), highlighting their growing presence in collegiate gaming.

Led by seasoned Esports professional Kareem Badr, the coach joined GovState's leadership roster this year to build the four Esports teams. Badr said he was thrilled with the program's overall success, which included a third-place win in the fourth division of NECC for teams Super Smash Bros. and a third-place ranking for NBA 2K in the ECAC.

"Coming into this, I had high expectations for my team and I told them, 'If you listen to me, you will get to the top,'' Badr said.

Coach Badr has also contributed to the advancement of collegiate Esports by serving as the Student Developmental Lead for the NACE for one year. In this role, he played a key role in nurturing emerging talent and providing students with a platform to voice their concerns and feedback to the administration. He said Governors State's Esports team was a landmark achievement. "This is absolutely huge, and it puts GovState on the map."

Esports is the latest team to join Governors State University, bringing to 17 the number of teams donning the Jaguar jersey. Other teams include men's and women's basketball, bowling, cross country, golf, soccer, indoor and outdoor track, softball and volleyball.

