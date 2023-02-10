GovExec and FCW Announce 2023 Federal 100 Winners

Winners will be recognized alongside the Government Hall of Fame inductees at GovExec's Evening of Honors in April 2023

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GovExec , the market-leading sales and marketing intelligence company for government leaders and contractors, announced today the winners of the 2023 Federal 100 Awards . The Fed 100 are the original and most prestigious awards for the federal IT community, created and coordinated by FCW, which provides federal technology executives with the information, ideas and strategies necessary to successfully navigate the complex world of federal business. The Federal 100 honors the leaders at all levels who have gone above and beyond in the past calendar year to show how technology can be leveraged to make the government run better.

This year's Federal 100 includes seven agency CIOs, the heads of public sector for a dozen key industry partners, two key congressional staffers and a wide range of cybersecurity, acquisition, AI and IT modernization specialists. The full list of winners is available at both govexechonors.com and FCW.com . There were a record number of nominations this year, showcasing the importance of these valued peer awards. Winners were chosen at the end of January by a panel of senior executives from both government and industry – many of them past Fed 100 winners themselves. The Federal 100 winners will be celebrated in person at the Evening of Honors gala on April 20, 2023 at the Washington National Cathedral.

"It's always exciting to see the breadth of achievement and impact represented by the Federal 100. This year's list reflects the importance of modernization, cybersecurity and service delivery in the federal technology space." Adam Mazmanian, executive editor, FCW.

The Evening of Honors also will showcase the 2023 Government Hall of Fame inductees, who will be announced in March. The awards were created by Government Executive, the 50-year-old publication is the government's business news daily and the premier digital destination for senior leaders in the federal government's departments and agencies. Government Hall of Fame is designed for those who have reached a high pinnacle of success during their careers in civil service. The Hall of Fame honors the best of the best: those who have demonstrated sustained achievement and unparalleled dedication to public service throughout their careers.

Sponsors of this special event include AT&T as the founding underwriter for the Government Hall of Fame, in addition to Carahsoft, MAXIMUS, WAEPA, Presidio Federal, MITRE, Salesforce and Dell Technologies.

