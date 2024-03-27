GovExec Announces 2024 Government Hall of Fame Inductees

The new class will be recognized alongside winners of the Federal 100 Awards at GovExec's Evening of Honors Hosted on April 24

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GovExec, the market-leading sales and marketing intelligence company for government leaders and contractors, unveiled today the 2024 Hall of Fame cohort, which the company will recognize during its annual Evening of Honors Gala hosted for the first time at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., on April 24, 2024.

Building on Government Executive's more than 50-year history covering the government and public sector, the Government Hall of Fame has become a staple of its mission to acknowledge the current and former officials and industry stakeholders leading its evolution. Ranging from groundbreaking civil rights and defense leaders to renowned NASA and FEMA veterans, this year's ceremony will honor:

Mary Frances Berry - A historian, academician, and civil rights activist, Berry served as the first Black woman assistant secretary for education in the Health, Education, and Welfare Department under President Jimmy Carter in 1977. In 1980, Carter appointed her to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, where she remained until 2004.

Ann E. Dunwoody - Gen. Ann E. Dunwoody's 38-year military career marked many firsts. Dunwoody was the first woman to lead a battalion for the 82nd Airborne Division, the first woman to serve as general at Fort Bragg and the first woman in the history of the U.S. to achieve a four-star general rank. She received the Distinguished Service Medal and the Defense Superior Service Medal before retiring in 2012.

"This year's Government Hall of Fame inductees are prime examples of the powerful change public servants can instill. Their expertise and dedication saw our country through monumental milestones across social movements, military transformations, scientific advancements, and disaster responses. We are excited to pay tribute to these incredible achievements and the impacts that they have had on our country," said Executive Editor Tanya Ballard Brown.

In addition to the Government Hall of Fame's 2024 class, the Fed 100 Awards will be presented at GovExec's Evening of Honors Gala. Coordinated by Nextgov/FCW, the Fed 100 celebrates a range of leaders who have pushed government operations forward through innovative tech approaches.

For full inductee bios and more information on the Evening of Honors Gala, visit GovExecHonors.com.

