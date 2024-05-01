GovExec Announces the Founding Underwriters for The GovExec Space Project

New Business Launches Today

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GovExec, the market-leading sales and marketing intelligence company for government leaders and contractors, is proud to unveil the founding underwriters for its new space-focused business, The GovExec Space Project, which launches today.

Leading companies across industries such as government and technology and global security and aerospace join GovExec in support of this expansion in editorial coverage and intelligence resources aiming to capture the continued evolution of space as a critical national security domain. The founding underwriters of The GovExec Space Project include:

Booz Allen

Lockheed Martin

Amentum

United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation

"Bringing together this illustrious group of organizations that are committed to championing space exploration and innovation for this new platform is very exciting. Their decision to be a part of this journey not only demonstrates their forward thinking on the rising impact of space on today's affairs but also provides a solid foundation for us to continue growing The GovExec Space Project's offerings," said Frank Konkel, editor-in-chief of the flagship GovExec brand.

First announced in November by Tim Hartman, CEO of GovExec, The GovExec Space Project represents the company's next step in its lengthy history of providing a comprehensive view into the public sector. Building on coverage that it already provides through its portfolio, including Defense One, Nextgov, and Forecast International, the platform will provide government and defense leaders as well as policy and other decision-makers with access to exclusive reporting, research, conversations, and events all examining the context and perspectives driving space's increasingly prominent role in national and international matters.

"Being able to collaborate on initiatives that underscore innovation in the field of space like The GovExec Space Project, supports USGIF's mission and the transformative power of geospatial intelligence in shaping critical decision-making processes," said Ronda Schrenk, Chief Executive Officer, USGIF. "We look forward to showcasing our GEOINT Symposium mainstage content on this platform, offering insights and solutions that drive positive change in the global community."

About GovExec:

GovExec's data and insights set the standard for depth, accuracy, and impact for government leaders and contractors. GovExec provides data-driven strategic sales and marketing intelligence solutions that accelerate revenue growth to fuel market success. The platform is powered by the largest and most sophisticated database in the public sector, reaching over 3.3 million government influencers each month.

