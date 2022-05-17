GovExec Unveils the 2022 Leading Brands in Government

Survey of over 2,000 Federal, Defense, and State and local government officials identifies the "leading" contractors among government buyers.

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GovExec , the leading information services company serving government leaders and contractors, unveiled the top-performing government contractors, according to the 2022 Leading Brands in Government study, conducted by GovExec's Insights and Research Group (IRG).

"Since it launched eight years ago, Leading Brands has provided the industry a standard against which to measure themselves year over year," said Tim Hartman, CEO of GovExec. "Leading Brands provides a benchmark of the top government contractor brands and, hopefully, focuses the industry's attention on what is most important to their customers - the public servants around the country."

GovExec surveyed over 2,000 Federal, Defense, and State and local government officials on their perceptions of 81 contractors for the 2022 Leading Brands study. Respondents were asked to consider criteria including brand familiarity and favorability, as well as eight attributes identified as highly important to government purchasers — trustworthiness, customer service, experience, expertise, value, innovation, solution customization, and social responsibility — to ultimately select the top contractors that perform above the rest. The brands which received the highest relative ratings among the 81 contractors received the top slots in the 2022 Leading Brands.

New this year, GovExec measured contractor favorability among recent customers. On average, companies' net favorability went up by 27 percentage points among customers. Companies who ranked even higher than the average increase in favorability have been awarded as "Customer Champions."

In addition, the 2022 report also includes deeper insights in six key markets including public sector employees in various positions in Federal Civilian and Defense agencies, state and local government, the DC metro area, and federal IT and tech buyers.

"Leading Brands was developed not only to recognize the best of the best among government contractors, but also to provide a hands-on tool for government contractors to improve their connections with the government community," said Aaron Heffron, Executive Vice President, Insights & Research Group at GovExec. "This year, we are doubling down on what government contractors can learn about their customers and the extent to which they are delivering on their brand promise."

The 2022 Leading Brands are:

Adobe

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

AT&T

Booz Allen Hamilton

CACI

Cisco

Citrix

Dell EMC

General Dynamics

Google Cloud

IBM

Intel

Lockheed Martin

Microsoft

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon Technologies

SAIC

Verizon

Zoom

View the 2022 Leading Brands in Government via on-demand here .

About GovExec:

GovExec's data and insights set the standard for depth, accuracy, and impact for government leaders and contractors. As the market-leading information and intent-based marketing platform, for over fifty years GovExec has empowered the government ecosystem to engage and support government leaders as they work to achieve their missions across federal, defense, and state and local agencies. Our strategic sales enablement and intent-based marketing solutions accelerate revenue growth to fuel market success. The platform is powered by the largest and most sophisticated database in the public sector, GovExec's platform reaches 3.3 million government influencers each month and provides its marketing clients with a significant competitive advantage in driving higher conversion and growth.

SOURCE Government Executive Media Group