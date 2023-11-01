GovInvest Announces Strategic Partnership with Connecticut Conference of Municipalities

News provided by

GovInvest

01 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

CCM Member Agencies Benefit from Improved Compensation and Workforce Analytics with Govinvest's Enterprise Platform

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GovInvest, the provider of accurate analysis and enhanced transparency for public sector agencies, today announced a strategic partnership with the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities (CCM). This collaboration will reduce the complexity of workforce analytics and inform confident decision-making to benefit CCM's statewide membership.

Continue Reading
GovInvest Announces Strategic Partnership with Connecticut Conference of Municipalities. CCM Member Agencies Benefit from Improved Compensation and Workforce Analytics with Govinvest’s Enterprise Platform.
GovInvest Announces Strategic Partnership with Connecticut Conference of Municipalities. CCM Member Agencies Benefit from Improved Compensation and Workforce Analytics with Govinvest’s Enterprise Platform.

"Through this partnership, our goal is to bring our member agency's data to life to assist them with understanding, analyzing, and communicating with stakeholders about their workforce compensation and benefits plans," said Joseph DeLong, CCM Executive Director and CEO.

Local governments across the U.S. are adopting a real-time data mindset in the face of disruption and uncertainty to ensure data accessibility, accuracy, and immediacy. They are turning to GovInvest for modern compensation tools, as business as usual on legacy systems is no longer adequate. The Company is standing up mission-critical analysis and reporting capabilities through GovInvest's Enterprise Platform, the public sector's most comprehensive compensation technology available to help governments plan today for tomorrow's workforce challenges.

"When you see how closely our missions align, it makes perfect sense that we would partner to help CCM members," said GovInvest CEO Michael Fryke. "CCM wants to arm Connecticut municipalities with powerful, visual software coupled with the industry's best-in-class consultants to ensure successful deployments. We look forward to learning more about each agency's individual needs."

CCM members have access to exclusive benefits through this partnership. GovInvest's enterprise products include:

  • GovInvest's Live Compensation Solution gives employers a customized compensation benchmarking tool to assist in the analysis needed during budgeting, labor negotiations, hiring, and other scenarios.
  • GovInvest's Labor Costing Solution gives employers the ability to instantly cost-out proposals during negotiations, calculate the impact of all roll-up costs, measure total compensation, and confidently validate results for trust-based decision-making.
  • GovInvest's Pension & OPEB (Other Post Employment Benefits) Solutions give employers real-time Pension & OPEB analysis at a fraction of the cost compared to traditional actuaries backed by the knowledge of experienced actuaries and the power of real-time technology.

With GovInvest, CCM member agencies now have a single source for real-time, accurate data to help them achieve fiscal sustainability goals while staying competitive in a tight job market. Learn more at www.govinvest.com.

About GovInvest
Founded in 2014, GovInvest empowers over 1,000 public sector agencies nationwide to run their own labor, compensation and benefits analysis at a fraction of the cost and time through powerful software solutions and hands-on consulting. We employ and partner with industry-leading public sector, and best-in-class engineers to provide unmatched service. GovInvest's pioneering technology quickly pays for itself and provides real-time, visual projections that help our clients simplify communications with stakeholders and make better-informed decisions for years to come.

CONTACT: Christen Clegg, 770-317-1838, [email protected]

SOURCE GovInvest

Also from this source

GovInvest Unveils Groundbreaking Live Compensation Software for Public Sector Agencies

GovInvest Unveils Groundbreaking Live Compensation Software for Public Sector Agencies

GovInvest, a leading provider of innovative software solutions for government agencies, is excited to announce the launch of its revolutionary Live...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.