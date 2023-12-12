GovInvest Names 2023 Trailblazer Award Winners

Inaugural awards recognize government innovators and programs leveraging modern solutions for accurate analysis and enhanced transparency

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GovInvest, a leading provider of innovative software solutions for government agencies, today announced its 2023 Trailblazer Awards. The awards recognize public sector agencies and leaders leveraging real-time data to streamline employee labor management, compensation analysis, and benefits cost evaluation.

"GovInvest's Trailblazer Award winners are implementing digital workforce and finance solutions to improve accurate analysis, inform confident decision-making, and enhance transparency," said Max Stoff, Director of Customer Success at GovInvest. "With new opportunities to reimagine outdated methods of analysis, the public sector is rapidly modernizing and turning to cloud technologies. The Trailblazer Awards recognize government leaders raising the bar on using GovInvest's platform to optimize digital government."

The Trailblazer Awards celebrate innovative government agencies and individuals harnessing new technologies, digital strategies, and other modernization methods to improve agency fiscal sustainability. GovInvest is honored to acknowledge the Trailblazers below:

Agency Awards

  • Government Innovation — Austin, TX; Columbus, OH; Baltimore, MD
  • Transparency Transformation — Cincinnati, OH; Miami, FL; UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, CA
  • Connected Government — Modesto, CA; Burbank, CA
  • Unified Analysis — Westerville, OH; Tracy, CA; Monterey Park, CA
  • Emerging Trendsetter — Independence, MO; Trussville, AL; Portsmouth, RI

Individual Awards          

  • Civic Change Agent: Responsible Pension Management — Chris Forsyth, Deputy County Administrator, Grand Traverse County, MI
  • Civic Change Agent: Better Negotiations — Christine Spagnoli, Finance Director, Narragansett, RI
  • Civic Change Agent: Fiscal Sustainability — Margaret O'Brien, Director of Finance, Alameda, CA

Partner Awards

  • GovInvest Partner of the Year — Baker Tilly
  • Regional Innovation Partner — Sloan Sakai Yeung & Wong LLP

These award categories exemplify the unique opportunity governments have today to leverage technology, services, and trusted partnerships to better connect agency systems, departments, and stakeholders.

For more information about the GovInvest Enterprise Platform, please visit www.govinvest.com.

About GovInvest

Founded in 2014, GovInvest empowers over 1,000 public sector agencies nationwide to run their own labor, compensation, and benefits analysis at a fraction of the cost and time through powerful software solutions and hands-on consulting. GovInvest is a leading provider of innovative software solutions for government agencies. With a commitment to transparency, efficiency, and equity, GovInvest empowers public sector organizations to make data-driven decisions, attract top talent, and enhance the effectiveness of their operations. To learn more, visit www.govinvest.com.

CONTACT: Christen Clegg, [email protected]

SOURCE GovInvest

