GovInvest Ranked Top 100 Government Services in 2024 Inc. 5000

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Inc. revealed that GovInvest, the leading provider of analytics technology for government agencies, debuted at No. 3757 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This honor also includes ranking 95 in the Government Services sector.

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Microsoft, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Our success is driven by GovInvest's customers, culture and people. The entire team is focused on delivering the highest quality analytics technology to local and state governments nationwide." Michael Fryke, GovInvest CEO

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and hiring challenges driven by a tight labor market. For a complete list, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

Fryke expressed his elation about being named to this list. "We are deeply humbled by the opportunity to not only make the list, but to also have earned a position within the top 100 Government Services nationwide. We are committed to upholding the esteemed reputation of our brand as we persist in our efforts to lead analytics transformation in the public sector and deliver exceptional outcomes for our valued clients."

In celebration of its 10th year anniversary milestone, GovInvest recently announced several client acquisitions that have joined over 1,000 agencies served since 2014. Through innovative software and unparalleled industry expertise, GovInvest consistently delivers tailored solutions to meet the unique challenges faced by public organizations, including recruitment and retention.

About GovInvest

Founded in 2014, GovInvest empowers over 1,000 public sector agencies nationwide to run their own labor, compensation, and benefits analysis at a fraction of the cost and time through powerful software solutions and hands-on consulting. With a commitment to transparency, efficiency, and equity, GovInvest empowers government leaders to make data-driven decisions, attract top talent, and enhance the effectiveness of their operations. To learn more, visit www.govinvest.com.

