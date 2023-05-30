Govise Co-Founder Selected for WomLEAD Magazine Cover Story

Govise, Inc. Co-Founder and Managing Partner Janet Gottlieb Selected for WomLEAD Healthcare Edition Magazine Cover

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Govise, Inc today announced that its Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Dr. Janet Gottlieb, has been featured on the cover of the Healthcare Edition of WomLEAD Magazine. 

WomLEAD Magazine is a platform created by WomELLE to inspire and educate businesswomen and leaders by sharing their stories and experiences. This month's issue features Dr. Gottlieb, who, together with Co-Founder and Managing Partner Dr. Jimmie Overton, worked to establish Govise, Inc., a trusted partner for providing high-quality medical promotional review services. 

"I am thrilled and honored to be featured on the cover story of WomLEAD Magazine as their mission aligns with Govise's core values. I hope my story will inspire other women to pursue their business aspirations and overcome any obstacles in their path," stated Dr. Gottlieb. WomLEAD Magazine's mission is to empower and inspire small businesswomen in their leadership journeys, providing valuable insights, resources, and support in the areas of business, entrepreneurship, and leadership. Through their print and digital platforms, they aim to cultivate a vibrant community where women can thrive, connect, and elevate their professional endeavors. With a commitment to inclusivity and innovation, they strive to be a trusted source of inspiration and guidance for women entrepreneurs worldwide.

Dr. Janet Gottlieb's story in WomLEAD Magazine highlights her journey as a female entrepreneur, challenges she faced, and how overcoming them led to her current role as co-founder of an enterprise with remarkable growth and exceptional potential.

To complement the feature story, Dr. Gottlieb participated in an unscripted podcast interview for the Female Founders Podcast, hosted by Naghilia Desravines, the founder and CEO of WomELLE, Corp. The podcast was aired on May 17, 2023, while the magazine issue featuring Dr. Gottlieb was released on May 19, 2023.

For more information, visit www.govise.com. Or contact them directly at 1-844-4GOVISE

About Govise, Inc.

Govise, Inc. is the premier partner for medical promotional review services and medical affairs consulting for pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Govise offers the flexibility needed by providing both ad-hoc and team integrated services.

Govise medical promotional review services deliver high-quality medical reviews that maximize the impact of science in a complex regulatory environment while maintaining the highest standards, quality and compliance. Govise partners to drive strategic solutions that are both compelling and compliant.

