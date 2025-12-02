GoVoBo CEO Appointed to Gallaudet University's NSF-Funded Universal AI Industry Advisory Board

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Veronis, CEO of GoVoBo.ai, has been appointed to the Industry Advisory Board (IAB) for Gallaudet University's National Science Foundation (NSF) Research Traineeship Pilot Program (NRT-IPP): Universal AI. This prestigious program fosters research and graduate education partnerships between non-R1 institutions, established NSF NRT programs, and leading industry partners to advance inclusive, high-impact innovation in artificial intelligence.

As a member of the IAB, Mike Veronis will collaborate with Gallaudet's faculty, researchers, and industry leaders to help guide the direction of the Universal AI program. The board provides strategic oversight, reviews project progress, and ensures that research efforts align with industry needs and emerging technology trends. It also plays a key role in identifying opportunities for commercialization and the translation of academic research into practical solutions that serve diverse communities.

"I'm honored to join Gallaudet University's first ever Universal AI advisory board," said Mike Veronis. "This initiative reflects a powerful commitment to inclusive innovation and ensuring that advances in AI truly serve everyone. I look forward to contributing industry perspective and helping shape technologies that make communication more accessible and equitable."

About GoVoBo

GoVoBo is a joint venture between AppTek and Gallaudet University, uniting experts in AI-driven speech and language technology, accessibility research, and the lived experience of the deaf and hard of hearing community.

GoVoBo's mission is to equalize the digital experience for deaf and hard of hearing users through community-driven, AI-powered software that makes virtual communication more effective, meaningful, and inclusive. By integrating direct user feedback with cutting-edge research, GoVoBo develops tools that allow individuals to choose how they communicate — on their own terms.

About the NSF NRT-IPP: Universal AI Program

The Universal AI program, supported by the National Science Foundation, aims to create an inclusive and accessible AI ecosystem through collaboration among academia, industry, and community partners. Gallaudet University leads this effort to ensure AI advancements benefit users across communication modalities, particularly those in the deaf and hard of hearing communities.

Media Contact:

GoVoBo Communications

240-630-1569

[email protected]

SOURCE GoVoBo.ai