GoVoBo.ai and Victory Deaf Academy Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Deaf-First AI Access Across the Americas

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoVoBo.ai, a joint venture between Gallaudet University and AppTek, announced a strategic partnership with Victory Deaf Academy—supported by Victory Schools and the Victory Foundation for the Kids—to deliver AI-powered, deaf-first communication technology to deaf and hard of hearing students across the Americas. The partnership brings together GoVoBo.ai's technical innovation, Gallaudet University's longstanding leadership in deaf education, and Victory Schools' commitment to underserved student populations in the United States and Mexico.

Through this collaboration, Victory Deaf Academy students will gain access to inclusive communication and learning tools designed specifically for deaf users. These tools support engagement, classroom participation, and digital learning in both in-person and virtual environments, giving students access to resources often missing from mainstream platforms.

Advancing Digital Accessibility for Deaf Learners

For decades, digital environments have been built without consistent input from the deaf community, leading to unreliable captioning, limited cultural accuracy, and tools that fail to reflect natural communication. GoVoBo.ai was created to address these longstanding challenges and ensure that deaf and hard of hearing users can fully participate in modern digital spaces.

"Our purpose is to equalize the digital experience for deaf users," said Michael Veronis, CEO and Co-Founder of GoVoBo.ai. "Victory Deaf Academy is a model of excellence in deaf education, and together we can provide students with technology that reflects their needs, their identity, and their full potential."

GoVoBo's platform delivers real-time captioning, multilingual transcripts, multi-speaker tracking, deaf-accented speech support, and emotion-recognition research. It also includes emerging technology that can detect and integrate sign-language signals, creating a communication experience grounded in how deaf users naturally interact across diverse settings.

Expanding Opportunity Throughout the Americas

Victory Deaf Academy offers a relationship-based, high-expectations model centered on individualized learning. With GoVoBo's technology integrated into academic and enrichment programs, students will gain new opportunities for participation, comprehension, and digital access—particularly in environments where deaf learners have historically been excluded.

"We believe every student deserves the tools to succeed in a digital world, regardless of who they are or where they come from," said Nick Schuerman, Founder and CEO of Victory Schools. "This partnership with GoVoBo.ai gives our students access to cutting-edge technology that supports their education and future careers."

A Scalable Model for Global Inclusion

GoVoBo.ai's platform can be used by any school, university, or organization to provide accessible content in virtual meetings, online courses, videos, podcasts, and training programs—without specialized hardware. One universal system supports deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing users, enabling institutions to reach far more learners and participants.

About Victory Schools / Victory Foundation

Victory Schools, founded in 2017 in Maryvale, Arizona, has grown into a network of 13 schools serving approximately 1,500 students in historically marginalized communities. Victory Deaf Academy, opened in 2025, provides high-quality education for deaf learners in Arizona and aims to share innovative practices internationally.

About GoVoBo.ai

GoVoBo.ai was founded by experts from Gallaudet University's Technology Access Program, AppTek, and members of the deaf and hard of hearing community. The company develops AI-enabled communication tools built around deaf-first design.

Media Contact:

Mike Veronis

[email protected]

240-630-1569

SOURCE GoVoBo.ai and Victory Deaf Academy