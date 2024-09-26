GovOS Announces Retirement of Chief Strategy Officer Erin Neer, Who Will Join Board of Directors

Neer to continue focusing on company strategy as she transitions from chief strategy officer to board advisor role

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GovOS, Inc., a leading provider of cloud software for state and local government, today announced that Chief Strategy Officer Erin Neer will be retiring from her role after a remarkable tenure of leadership and innovation. The company said Neer will be transitioning to a new role as an advisor for the board of directors.

Neer began her 13-year career in GovTech in 2011 with the launch of her licensing and tax software company, MUNIRevs. Her experience as a finance director in local government played an integral role in the software design and development. The solutions, which make business compliance easier for governments and local business owners, answered a growing need in the GovTech market.

"Erin's vision and passion have helped us lay the foundation on which we continue to build," said Matt Coury, CEO of GovOS. "Her dedication to delivering innovative, impactful solutions to our customers remains a central part of the company's mission. We are thrilled for her to join the board of directors and continue providing her strategic expertise."

Over the last decade, Neer guided MUNIRevs through significant growth and expansion before the successful acquisition by GovOS in 2021, where she became chief strategy officer. Today, more than 800 local and state government agencies use GovOS solutions, including its tax and licensing products.

"To me, this next chapter is one of the most exciting for the company and our customers," said Neer. "We've built a strong foundation—both in our products and our teams—and we continue to innovate and explore all the ways technology can serve government and their communities."

In her new role on the board, Neer will offer strategic input to support the GovOS mission and continue the company's momentum in the GovTech market.

"I have truly enjoyed my role as chief strategy officer at GovOS. I am very thankful for the opportunity to have worked alongside a team that is committed to our customers and furthering our mission and value in the GovTech market."

GovOS will continue leveraging the strength of its experienced team and Neer's board-level contributions to focus on innovation and market leadership.

About GovOS

GovOS is modernizing the business of government. The company is a leading provider of transaction and compliance software for state and local governments to streamline property, licensing, and tax interactions with businesses and citizens. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, GovOS serves more than 800 government agencies across the United States. With the company's secure suite of cloud-based solutions, governments can maximize revenue, increase compliance, reduce costs, and meet constituent demand for modern, self-service transaction and payment services. In 2024, GovOS was named to the GovTech 100 list by Government Technology for the second time.

