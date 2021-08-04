GovOS, Inc. Establishes Headquarters in Austin, TX

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GovOS, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for local governments, today announced the opening of its new headquarters in Austin, TX. The company is establishing its base of operations in the capital city of Texas to be closer to a rich tech talent pool, software industry leaders and to ensure the company has the right environment to fulfill its aggressive growth goals over the next five years.

The new GovOS headquarters is located at 8310 N Capital of Texas Highway in the rapidly expanding northwest section of Austin and continues a trend of top tech companies—Adobe, Amazon, Facebook, Indeed, VRBO—establishing a presence in Austin's 'Second Downtown.' In addition to best-in-class tech campuses, northwest Austin also features Q2 Stadium, home of Austin FC, as well as premier destinations for retail, dining and entertainment.

"In the last year, digital transformation for government has accelerated quickly in response to the challenges of 2020, and our customer base has expanded significantly," said Kevin Lafeber, President, GovOS. "As a result, we are increasing the size and depth of our team to meet demand. Establishing this new headquarters in northwest Austin will give us the home base we need to expand and meet the needs of our customers while inspiring us to continue pushing the limits of innovation for government technology."

GovOS is wasting no time in filling this new space, creating 30 new jobs and recruiting quickly to fill those roles. Initially, the new GovOS headquarters will house approximately 60 employees in executive leadership, sales, marketing and other roles. The company is targeting expansion of the Austin team to 100 employees, including roles in development and customer success, by the end of the year. In addition to this new base, GovOS maintains offices in Dallas, New York City, and North Carolina, and employs approximately 100 more remote employees.

GovOS provides software solutions that help local governments with every step of their digital transformation journey. Serving more than 600 local governments across the United States, GovOS offers secure and integrated suite of cloud-based solutions that enable government agencies to automate and streamline operations, provide seamless access to resources and information, and deliver cutting-edge digital services to businesses, residents and agencies.

