GovOS, Inc. Names Matt Coury Chief Executive Officer; Founder Michael Crosno Becomes Executive Chairman

AUSTIN, Texas, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GovOS, Inc., a leading provider of cloud software for state and local government, today announced that its board of directors has appointed Matt Coury as chief executive officer, effective March 1, 2024. Coury, who served as president and chief operating officer for GovOS, has also been appointed to GovOS's board of directors, also effective March 1, 2024. Company founder Michael Crosno will become executive chairman effective March 1, 2024, and will continue to serve as a member of the board. To support the transition, Josh Stanley, chief financial officer, will take on the additional role of chief operating officer, also effective March 1, 2024.

Michael Crosno, founder of GovOS, said, "I'm thrilled to announce that Matt Coury will be taking the reins as our new CEO. Over the past two years, I've had the privilege of partnering with Matt, witnessing firsthand his unwavering determination, collaborative spirit, and commitment to customers. I couldn't be more excited about what lies ahead for our team and our customers."

Crosno added, "I'm ready to transition to an executive chairman role. I'll still be very involved with GovOS, but my role will focus more on strategy, advising Matt and our senior team, and working with our board of directors on accelerating growth initiatives."

Coury, who previously served as president and chief operating officer for GovOS, has been with the company since January 2022. In his prior role, he was responsible for product development and innovation, sales and marketing, customer success and professional services, and driving execution and accountability across the company.

Before joining GovOS, Coury led the Value Creation Director Team at Vista Equity Partners working on value creation activities and transformation across their portfolio of 80+ software companies. He also worked for over eight years at Boston Consulting Group where he helped companies drive integration and strategic transformation within their organizations.

"I'm honored and excited to lead GovOS as we head into our next stage of innovation and growth," Coury said. "We have an incredible opportunity ahead of us to help state and local governments improve the way they work and serve their communities. In the coming months, we will continue to invest in innovation and focus on execution to build on our strong position in the industry."

As mentioned above, Josh Stanley, who previously served as chief financial officer, will take on more day-to-day management of key functions in the dual role of chief operating officer and chief financial officer, effective March 1, 2024.

About GovOS

GovOS is a leading provider of transaction and compliance software for state and local governments to streamline property, licensing, and tax interactions with businesses and citizens. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, GovOS serves more than 800 government agencies across the United States. With the company's secure suite of cloud-based solutions, governments can maximize revenue, increase compliance, reduce costs, and meet constituent demand for modern, self-service transaction and payment services. In 2024, GovOS was named to the GovTech 100 list by Government Technology for the second time.

