GovOS Partners With NoiseAware

Local governments using the GovOS Short-Term Rental Platform can offer property owners discounts on NoiseAware solutions Tweet this

"It's important that local governments underscore that they want to work together with short-term rentals," said Kevin Lafeber, President, GovOS. "The first time a property owner receives a noise complaint, they'll be offered a discount on a NoiseAware device, which has proven to be effective at ensuring compliance without violating renters' rights. Having a NoiseAware solution in home has shown to reduce the likelihood of noise violations, so we want to do everything we can to get this technology in more short-term rental properties."

The GovOS STR Solution is a multi-faceted platform that helps local governments get a handle on the community and economic impacts of short-term rentals. The STR Solution includes compliance, registration and permitting, tax collection, and a 24/7 complaint hotline. These features are designed to improve engagement with property owners so that local governments can continue to ensure providers in the sharing economy are in line with local ordinances.

"As the demand for short-term rentals comes roaring back, we applaud the efforts of local governments to encourage growth in their communities in a mindful way," said NoiseAware CEO Andrew Schulz. "GovOS' solution gives local governments more flexibility when working with these properties, and this partnership goes a step further to enable responsible renting. It's a great way for governments to partner with citizens and local businesses and we're happy to be aligned to facilitate."

NoiseAware's privacy-safe, decibel measuring service is ideal for residents in a flexible living community who wish to home-share their house or apartment. NoiseAware protects against noise disturbances and parties, and reduces the likelihood of complaints, giving property owners, neighbors, and building management peace of mind.

For more information on the GovOS STR Solution, visit: https://govos.com/products/short-term-rental/

About GovOS

GovOS is the leading digital transformation platform for local governments. Headquartered in Austin, TX, GovOS serves government agencies of all sizes across the United States. Through its secure and integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, governments can automate and streamline operations, provide seamless access to resources and information, and deliver cutting-edge digital services to businesses, residents and agencies.

For more information, visit GovOS.com

About NoiseAware

NoiseAware helps keep neighbors happy and property owners profitable by solving the number one cause of rental property complaints and damage: noise. The privacy-safe smart noise monitoring solution saves short-term-rental property managers and hotel operators time and money, allowing them to maximize guest revenue and minimize hassle and expense. The company has protected more than two million stays and has helped short-term rental homeowners and managers save $105 million in lost rental revenue due to noise disturbances. NoiseAware helps create responsible guests, good neighbors, and community harmony.

To learn more, visit www.noiseaware.com.

Contact: Karl Pawlewicz, [email protected]

SOURCE GovOS