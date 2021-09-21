GovOS to provide Park City and Summit County, Utah with Short-Term Rental Solution

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GovOS, a leading provider of solutions for every step of a local government's digital transformation journey, announced today it will provide short-term rental compliance, registration and licensing services to Park City, Utah and support property tax compliance in Summit County, Utah. The city and county join more than 80 other jurisdictions currently deploying the company's Short-Term Rental Solution (formerly known as LODGINGRevs).

The RFP issued by Park City outlined the area's fast-growing short-term rental market and the need for advanced technology that can effectively regulate short-term rentals on behalf of the city and county. The GovOS solution will support the long-term goal of identifying and monitoring short-term rental operators to ensure they remain in compliance with local regulations.

"Short-term rentals present a range of opportunities, and challenges, which are compounded exponentially when a community experiences substantial growth in rental numbers," said Erin Neer, Chief Strategy Officer at GovOS. "Our mission is to provide the local governments in these communities with a unified solution that can help them better engage with citizens and businesses to improve customer service, while elevating enforcement consistent with individual state laws to ensure compliance with local ordinances. We look forward to working with Park City and Summit County to provide a custom-tailored solution that can handle all of their unique business needs."

To complement the compliance and monitoring services provided by GovOS, the company will also offer Park City residents access to a 24/7 bilingual complaint hotline hosted by GovOS. Residents can submit concerns to hotline agents who will contact the property's emergency contact to report the complaint and begin the resolution process.

In addition to supporting ongoing identification and compliance efforts, GovOS will also host a Nightly Rental License Portal for Park City and administer additional permitting applications for the city, including:

General Business License

For Hire Ground Transportation License

Convention Sales License

Solicitation License

Liquor License

Special Event Temp Liquor License

This partnership is the first since the MUNIRevs | LODGINGRevs brand and platform was integrated with GovOS. The fully aligned suite of software products gives local governments tools they can use at every phase of their digital transformation journey, from records to citizen engagement to community insights.

To learn more about the GovOS Short-Term Rental Solution, go to kofile.com/govos/engagement/short-term-rentals/

About GovOS

GovOS is the leading government digital transformation platform, offering a secure and integrated suite of cloud-based solutions that enable local governments to automate and streamline operations, provide seamless access to resources and information, and deliver cutting-edge digital services to businesses, residents and agencies.

For more information, visit GovOS.com

Contact:

Karl Pawlewicz

[email protected]

SOURCE GovOS