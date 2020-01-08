GovPilot Named to Government Technology Magazine's 2020 Top 100 List

Founded in 2014, GovPilot provides a cloud-based SaaS government management platform specifically designed for local municipalities. The company offers more than 140 modules, purpose-built and anchored at the block-and-lot level via a GIS map, which enable governments to provide constituent services such as public record requests, inspections, licensing, tax assessment, public works, and more, in a secure, digital environment. This digitization allows local governments to realize greater efficiency and transparency by eliminating antiquated paper processes, and replaces the functions of disparate single-use legacy platforms with a single all-in-one system. In utilizing GovPilot, governments are able to unify and access data across departments in real-time, 24/7 from any location. The result is increased efficiency, transparency, security, and data-based decision-making that streamlines constituent services.

"It is an honor to be included among the GovTech 100", said GovPilot Founder and CEO, Michael Bonner. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our team, and to the trust that our clients from across the country have placed in us. GovPilot's mission is to enable governments to operate at their full potential, and we are proud to provide a platform that has been purpose built from the ground up, incorporating input and feedback from real-world users."

Over the past five years, according to Government Technology Magazine, new technologies and modern methodologies have fueled growth in the so-called "Gov Tech" space, in which startups like GovPilot have challenged incumbent service providers by offering purpose built, cloud-based services and shorter implementation cycles.

"As the Gov Tech space evolves and the needs of local governments increasingly come into focus, GovPilot plans to introduce new offerings to ensure municipal governments are able operate at peak efficiency and security," said James Delmonico, the company's Vice President of Product. "In fact, in early 2020, GovPilot will begin offering cybersecurity advisory services to local governments nationwide, given the alarming increase in ransomware attacks. Additionally, GovPilot has been certified by the State of New Jersey to provide a Mod IV tax assessment module for New Jersey municipalities."

CEO, Michael Bonner added, "This is an exciting time to be in the Gov Tech field, and we are thrilled to be included in the GovTech 100 list among so many other innovative established and startup companies."

