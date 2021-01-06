GovPilot Named to Government Technology Magazine's 2021 Top 100 List for Fourth Consecutive Year

"It is an honor to be included among the GovTech 100 for the fourth consecutive year." - Michael Bonner, CEO Tweet this

"It is an honor to be included among the GovTech 100 for the fourth consecutive year.", said GovPilot Founder and CEO, Michael Bonner. "Especially given all of the challenges that 2020 has posed to our fellow citizens and local governments across the U.S. this recognition is a testament to the hard work of our team, and to the trust that our clients from across the country have placed in us. GovPilot's mission is to empower local governments to better serve their constituents and operate efficiently. We are proud to provide a platform that has enabled business continuity for local governments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic."

While the government technology sector has grown significantly over the past five years, according to Government Technology Magazine, 2020 was an unprecedented year of rapid change and disruption which saw gov tech companies rapidly adapt their services and solutions to help state and local government agencies navigate the uncertainty.

"2020 has shown us the critical role that gov tech firms such as GovPilot play in supporting the efforts of local and state governments to provide efficient operations and continued services no matter the circumstances. GovPilot was purpose built from the ground up, incorporating input and feedback from real-world users, and that approach has enabled our team to provide best-in-class products and service in working with local governments during these unprecedented times," said James Delmonico, the company's Vice President of Product.

CEO, Michael Bonner added, "This is a meaningful time to be in the gov tech field, and we are thrilled to be included in the GovTech 100 list among so many other innovative established and startup companies."

To read Government Technology's press release click here . To view the full 2021 GovTech 100 list, click here .

