Govplace Is Now Digital Compass: One Accountable Partner for the Entire Technology Lifecycle

After 30 years and more than $1 billion in technology delivered across twenty federal agencies, the company expands into state & local government and commercial markets with five unified service pillars, backed by additional capital and an acquisition strategy from DigiCap

BETHESDA, Md., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Compass, formerly Govplace, today announced its official launch, the next evolution of an IT services organization that has spent 30 years earning trust in some of the most complex, mission-driven environments in the country, delivering more than $1 billion in technology across twenty federal agencies.

The new name signals a new mandate. Govplace built its reputation in the federal space. Digital Compass reflects where the company is going: a full-lifecycle, outcomes-driven partner for organizations across federal government, state and local government, and commercial enterprise. The capabilities have grown. The markets have expanded. The mission has sharpened. The rebrand is the outward signal of that transformation.

Under Digital Compass, clients gain a single, unified partner across five service pillars: Procurement, Implementation, Management, Security, and Optimization, to deliver Intelligent Outcomes at every stage of the technology lifecycle, from the first sourcing decision to secure retirement.

"Govplace built something rare: an IT organization that federal clients genuinely trust when the stakes are highest," said DJ Oreb, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Compass. "Digital Compass is built on that foundation, with broader capabilities, deeper expertise, and a clear mandate to serve every market where mission and technology intersect. Most organizations today are managing ten vendors, ten contracts, and all with different versions of the truth. Our promise is different: one partner, accountable for everything, across the entire technology lifecycle. We don't just implement technology. We own the outcome."

Why It Matters

Built for federal, state & local, and commercial complexity. Digital Compass gives clients a partner that understands regulated missions, compliance requirements, procurement pathways, budget pressures, and the need for reliable execution, pairing the structure government IT demands with the agility commercial environments expect, so organizations move faster without losing control, visibility, or accountability.

One accountable operating model. Most organizations manage IT through disconnected vendors, separate contracts, fragmented tools, and constant handoffs. Digital Compass unifies IT procurement, cloud management, FinOps, infrastructure managed services, workplace services, and support into one coordinated operating model, clearer ownership, better visibility, stronger governance, fewer gaps.

Full-lifecycle ownership, from sourcing to secure retirement. Digital Compass does not stop at the quote, the purchase order, the deployment, or the ticket. Every technology investment is actively managed, measured, improved, and aligned to cost, performance, security, compliance, user experience, and business or mission value.

The launch is backed by DigiCap, the direct investment firm behind Digital Compass, which announced additional capital for the platform and an active acquisition strategy to expand the company's capabilities across the technology lifecycle.

"Digital Compass is the company we set out to build, one accountable partner across the entire technology lifecycle," said Jay Sunny Bajaj, Managing Partner at DigiCap. "Thirty years of trust, a billion dollars of delivered technology, and the right operator in DJ Oreb. This is just the beginning."

About Digital Compass

Digital Compass brings clarity, control, and accountability to complex IT environments by unifying technology procurement, cloud, FinOps, infrastructure, and workplace services into one outcome-driven operating model. Serving federal, state and local government, and commercial enterprises, Digital Compass helps organizations move beyond disconnected IT services to source smarter, operate stronger, optimize spend, and turn every technology investment into measurable business and mission value. Learn more at digitalcompass.ai.

About DigiCap

DigiCap is a direct investment firm focused on technology-enabled services companies operating in high-accountability, mission-driven markets. DigiCap partners with exceptional management teams to accelerate growth and build durable, outcome-oriented businesses. Learn more at digicapllc.com.

SOURCE Govplace