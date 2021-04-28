GovQA Applauds Unsung Heroes During Public Service Recognition Week (May 2-8)

WOODRIDGE, Ill., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GovQA, the largest provider of cloud-based SaaS automated workflow solutions for government compliance, applauds police and fire departments, city and township halls, county and state offices and military and other facilities during Public Service Recognition Week (May 2-8)—especially the unsung heroes who keep us informed in uncertain times.

The president and Congress designated the first full week in May as Public Service Recognition Week in 1985 to honor the men and women who dedicate their lives to serving the public.

Nearly every government agency responds to requests for information contained in public records. Since the pandemic started, those working in law enforcement, public safety agencies, and health departments have seen exponential growth in the volume and complexity of requests for information and public records.

"While it's not any agency's primary mission, dedicated public servants at each organization work hard to keep citizens, the media, and other governments informed and themselves accountable," said Jennifer Snyder, chief evangelist at GovQA.

This year municipalities across the nation using GovQA software have responded to nearly a half million requests for information—and the number is projected to grow. According to GovQA's Peers in Public Records (PiPR) Index, which tracks state and local public records trends, request volumes increased by 21% from June to December 2020. As requests become more voluminous and complex, the total time an average agency spends processing requests has skyrocketed, from an average of 438 hours in the second quarter to more than 2,100 by year's end (a 388% increase). Demand for larger files, such as audio and video data, has increased substantially.

Many state and local agencies across the nation invest in technologies that allow them to better manage the volume of records requests while becoming more efficient, saving tax dollars and freeing up staff to work on other important business. GovQA's cloud-based, secure public records (FOIA) software promotes efficiencies by reducing repetitive work, limiting errors, streamlining collaboration and improving customer service.

"Recognizing public service employees is especially important this year as public service employees have had to scale many barriers to keep communities informed and functioning during the pandemic," said Snyder. "GovQA salutes these unsung heroes."

