GovQA's Flexible Records Fulfillment Technologies Can Help Maryland Agencies Prepare for Proposed Body Camera Legislation

FORT WASHINGTON, Md., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland joins the growing list of states across the country which have passed legislation to equip officers in all of its police departments with body cameras—and are struggling with the subsequent cost of storing, reviewing and releasing footage, according to GovQA. GovQA's Public Records Request Management software handles more Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests for state and local governments than any other software provider, including body camera video redaction via Veritone Redact integration.

"The biggest challenge with mandating a body camera for every Maryland police officer by 2025 will be the resources needed to comply with the sheer volume and complexity of the information that needs to be reviewed, redacted and approved prior to release," said Jennifer Snyder, chief evangelist at GovQA.

A GovQA representative will be on hand at the National Association of Counties (NACo)'s 2021 Annual Conference & Exposition (#NACoANN) in Prince George's County, Maryland, to answer questions about the company's automated public records request fulfillment solutions at booth #117.

Requirements for body cameras within law enforcement agencies are rapidly growing. It is estimated that the number of law enforcement agencies to adopt body camera programs more than doubled between 2013 and 2018 in the United States.

GovQA, along with Veritone and other important technology partners, will offer a free webinar on Aug. 24, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. EDT to demonstrate how public safety agencies can take a proactive approach to automating their public records management process, and redact requested audio/video files, while staying compliant in a secure cloud environment. Advance registration is recommended.

The webinar is open to (and information presented will apply to) participants in all 50 states. The webinar is particularly relevant for agencies in Maryland, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine that have recently passed or have pending police reform legislation that directly impacts public records/FOIA.

GovQA is the only SaaS-based, public records management platform capable of secure, end-to-end public records disclosure workflows for any document type including electronic documents, videos and audio files. Through its strategic relationship with Veritone, creator of the world's first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, GovQA customers are able to automate the redaction of sensitive information within video and audio-based evidence up to 90% faster than manual methods.

"Police departments that proactively prepare for the state's body camera mandate will fare much better than those who do not," Snyder said. Visit GovQA.com or contact us here to learn more.

