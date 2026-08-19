GovRAMP and Knox Systems Partner to Launch the Industry's First GovRAMP Accelerator

New program enables Knox customers to achieve GovRAMP verification immediately, accelerating state and local governments' access to cutting-edge AI and software

WASHINGTON and INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GovRAMP and Knox Systems (Knox), the largest, longest-running federal managed cloud, today announced the launch of the Knox GovRAMP Accelerator, a first-of-its-kind offering that enables Knox customers to immediately obtain GovRAMP Authorized verification for their cloud environments.

The partnership comes at a pivotal moment as state and local governments make historic investments in AI, cybersecurity, and digital transformation. From public safety and healthcare to transportation and education, agencies are increasingly looking to deploy the same commercial technologies transforming the private sector. Yet for many software companies, achieving the security requirements necessary to serve state and local governments remains a significant barrier.

The Knox GovRAMP Accelerator significantly reduces that barrier.

For software providers, the assurance associated with running on Knox's GovRAMP Authorized environment enables a significantly faster path to GovRAMP verification by leveraging reusable security controls and a streamlined review process. This enables them to bring innovative technologies to thousands of state and local government organizations without building and operating a separate compliant environment.

A key benefit of the GovRAMP Accelerator Partner Program is that eligible Knox customers receive their own independent listing on the GovRAMP Authorized Product List while leveraging Knox's GovRAMP Authorized environment. This provides participating governments with greater transparency while allowing providers to build their own market presence without duplicating security investments.

"The Accelerator Partner Program reflects GovRAMP's commitment to making security verification more efficient without compromising trust," said Leah McGrath, Executive Director of GovRAMP. "By working with trusted accelerator partners like Knox, we're creating a more accessible path for service providers to achieve GovRAMP verification. Together, we're helping governments adopt modern, secure technology with greater speed and confidence."

Knox has become the industry's leading managed cloud platform for government compliance, helping many of today's fastest-growing software companies achieve FedRAMP authorization while operating secure production environments for federal agencies. The new GovRAMP Accelerator extends that proven model to state and local governments.

"The transformation happening across state and local government is every bit as important as what we've seen at the federal and DoW level," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox. "Governors, CIOs, and agency leaders are moving quickly to adopt AI and best-in-class commercial software. Our partnership with GovRAMP ensures that security and compliance don't impede that progress. Knox customers can now immediately add GovRAMP certification and begin serving the state and local market through the same trusted platform."

The partnership gives software companies a unified path to serving customers across federal, defense, state, and local government through Knox's secure managed cloud platform, reducing complexity while accelerating time-to-market.

About GovRAMP

GovRAMP is a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to advancing consistent, trusted cybersecurity practices across state, local, tribal, and educational government. Guided by its mission to make cybersecurity easier to understand, implement, and maintain, GovRAMP provides a standardized framework, independent validation, and community-driven education that help governments adopt secure cloud solutions with confidence while enabling service providers to demonstrate trusted security through clear, evidence-based practices. By bringing together public and private sector partners, GovRAMP supports policy collaboration, strengthens shared assurance, and helps build a more resilient cybersecurity ecosystem that protects government services, data, and the communities they serve. Learn more at GovRAMP.org.

About Knox

Knox Systems operates the largest managed federal cloud, trusted by top agencies and partners across defense and civilian sectors. Built for speed, resilience, and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in 90 days – turning the biggest bottleneck in government IT into the fastest path to modernization. Knox proudly serves Adobe, Celonis, OutSystems, Armis, BigID, and more AI and SaaS providers, accelerating secure innovation across the federal landscape. Learn more at knoxsystems.com.

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SOURCE Knox Systems, Inc