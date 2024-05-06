GovTech Leader CORE Announces New Leadership and Strategic Vision

New CEO Mike Duffy shares CORE's vision to "make government work for everyone"

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CORE , a leading government payment provider, signals a new vision for the industry by hiring Mike Duffy as CEO. Duffy, the founder and former chief executive of CityBase, aims to refocus the GovTech industry on delivering outcomes for clients and constituents.

"I'm joining CORE because I believe this company and its people are best positioned to shape the future of GovTech at a time when governments increasingly need strong partners," said Mike Duffy, CEO of CORE. "People are mission-critical infrastructure, and the hard earned experience CORE team members bring to our clients sets us apart in the industry. It's about time someone hacked the system the right way."

To execute against its new vision, CORE will tap into its deep expertise and understanding of how government works to focus on personalized, high-touch relationships to address the unique needs of their public-sector clients.

CORE is also proud to announce the hiring of Chris Lewis as Chief Operating Officer and Andy Brooks as Chief Technology Officer. Both Chris and Andy have decades of experience in the GovTech and payments industries and bring a wealth of knowledge to the table. Alan Pyrz will assume the role of Chief Innovation Officer and Raj Lakhani will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer. Dan Paulus, former CORE CEO, will remain engaged as an advisor to the board.

"Mike is known for revolutionizing how major cities offer online payments to its residents. I cannot think of anyone better suited to pass the baton to," said Dan Paulus. "I am confident in Mike's leadership to propel CORE forward."

"As local governments, counties and municipal utilities continue to struggle with the loss of critical institutional knowledge, it is more important than ever for GovTech vendors to provide deep subject matter expertise," added Mike Duffy, CEO. "We are expanding our team with some of the most experienced leaders out there. We are thrilled to see CORE's impact expand, both for its clients and the industry as a whole."

About CORE

Since 1986, CORE has built an infinitely scalable solution designed to deliver modern, convenient experiences when it comes to end-to-end payment solutions, revenue management, and customer engagement. From payment automation to engagement experiences, CORE is the modern enterprise's solution to better business. Focused innovation, incredibly smart employees who are committed to delivering the best-in-class customer experience, and our continued drive to introduce customer-first solutions have propelled CORE to become a trusted, expert partner for over 1600 public sector, government, and higher education organizations across the country.

Contact: Ross Green - [email protected]

