GovWell Raises $25M Series A Led by Insight Partners to Build the AI Operating System for Modern Government

With over 130 municipalities and counties across 34 states already on the platform, GovWell is replacing decades-old government software with an AI platform for permitting and licensing that reduces processing times by up to 95%

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GovWell, the AI operating system for modern government, today announced it has raised $25 million in Series A funding led by global software investor Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Work-Bench and Bienville Capital. The round also includes investment from three GovTech industry leaders: David Reeves (former President and CRO of OpenGov), Andreas Huber (Founder and CEO of First Due), and Chris Bullock (Founder and former CEO of ClearGov). The new capital brings GovWell's total funding to $34.5 million and will be used to accelerate product development, expand AI capabilities, and scale go-to-market operations nationwide.

Every new home, business, and infrastructure project in the United States starts with a permit, yet the systems and software that process them are decades old. Routine building permits require weeks of manual review and paper routing, creating a significant bottleneck to growth and development. At the same time, over the past six decades, public trust in government has fallen from 77% to under 20%, driven in large part by everyday experiences with outdated public services. Federal pressure to improve efficiency, rising consumer expectations, and tightening municipal budgets are also driving the critical need for modernization.

"Government should work better in the age of AI. The problem isn't the public servants doing the work — it's the software they've been given to do it with," said Troy LeCaire, Co-Founder and CEO of GovWell. "We started GovWell because we believe that when local government works well, communities thrive. Our Series A allows us to deliver better and more efficient government services to thousands more communities across the country."

Unlike legacy platforms that bolt automation onto decades-old architecture, GovWell was designed from day one as an AI operating system for local governments. For residents and businesses, GovWell provides an AI-powered Community Assistant available 24/7 in any language, along with an intelligent application portal that catches submission errors before they cause delays. For government staff, GovWell's AI AutoCheck technology reviews permit applications for compliance with local codes in seconds rather than weeks, while the platform handles the full operational lifecycle — inspections, fee collection, notice generation, reporting, and more — from a single system.

"Modernizing government is our life's work," said Ben Cohen, Co-Founder and CTO of GovWell. "We've built a platform that is AI-powered at its core — not AI as a feature, but AI as the foundation. That architectural advantage compounds over time and it's why we're able to deliver outcomes that legacy vendors simply cannot match."

GovWell currently serves over 130 municipalities and counties across 34 states, with steep quarter-over-quarter revenue growth. Eighty percent of sales are direct replacements of legacy vendors, with a median sales cycle of just three months. Customers report processing time reductions of up to 95% and the company has never churned a live customer.

According to Michael A. Nutter, 98th mayor of Philadelphia and GovWell advisor, "As a past president of the US Conference of Mayors and the former mayor of Philadelphia, I am confident that GovWell is aligned with the top priorities of local leaders nationwide. Every government wants fast, efficient permitting in the age of AI."

"GovWell has been the most beneficial and functional software program I have implemented in over a decade," said Chuck Ralls, City Manager of Collinsville, Oklahoma. "The level of efficiency it has brought to my staff is amazing and the citizens love it too."

For GovWell, local permitting and licensing is just the beginning. Governments manage dozens of critical functions — from public works to benefits to travel visas — most running on the same outdated systems. As GovWell earns the trust of the agencies it serves, the company plans to expand across the full stack of government operations.

"Local government is a large and underserved software market, and it's on the verge of a critical technology shift," said Max Wolff, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "GovWell is building what the market needs: a modern AI platform that doesn't just digitize old workflows but fundamentally transforms how governments operate."

About GovWell

GovWell is the AI operating system transforming how governments serve communities, starting with local agencies. GovWell replaces legacy software for municipalities and counties, empowering public servants to streamline services and cut processing time for permits and licenses by up to 95%. Founded in 2023, GovWell serves over 130 municipalities and counties across 34 states, powering mission-critical processes for agencies serving millions of residents. GovWell is headquartered in New York City and more than half of their team has a background in public service. Learn more at govwell.com.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 900 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

About Work-Bench

Work-Bench is a Seed-stage enterprise venture capital firm based in New York City. The firm leads $2M–$4M Seed rounds in enterprise software startups and is focused on supporting founders on all things go-to-market. Work-Bench has built the center of gravity for NYC's enterprise tech ecosystem, bringing together founders, operators, and corporate executives under one roof. The firm is currently investing out of its $160M Fund IV. For more information, visit work-bench.com.

About Bienville Capital

Bienville Capital is an idea-centric investment platform investing across sectors and geographies in both public and private markets. Founded in 2008, Bienville partners with entrepreneurs, investors and families to identify differentiated opportunities that have the potential to drive long-term value creation. The firm's collaborative culture and multi-asset approach enable it to pursue opportunities globally across a range of strategies. Bienville is headquartered in New York, NY and as of December 31, 2025, manages over $5B. Learn more at bienvillecapital.com.

SOURCE GovWell