GOWIN's progress in global automotive market gathers momentum with award of ISO 26262 certification for its FPGA design environment

High safety and reliability ratings of the GOWIN mid- and low-density FPGAs prompt automotive OEMs to design them into applications including video bridging, display driving and image signal processing

LONDON and GUANGZHOU, China, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation, the world's fastest-growing FPGA manufacturer, today announced that its GOWIN EDA FPGA design environment has been certified compliant with the ISO 26262 and IEC 61508 functional safety standards by the TUV testing laboratory.

Certification of the FPGA design tool provides strong assurance to automotive OEMs that module designs featuring a GOWIN Arora-V (mid-density), Arora-II (low-/mid-density) or LittleBee (low-density) FPGA can meet the requirements for system-level functional safety specified in the ISO 26262 and IEC 61508 standards.

The award of functional safety certification is expected to spark a new wave of interest in GOWIN's FPGAs, which are available in versions qualified to AEC-Q100 Grade 2, with qualification to AEC-Q100 Grade 1 pending. Existing quality and reliability certificates applicable to the GOWIN product range include IATF16949, ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO/IEC 17025.

Thanks to a superior feature set – including a wider range of high-speed video, display and graphics interfaces than other FPGAs in the same segment of the market – and a strong reliability record for devices fabricated on TSMC's 22nm LP process, GOWIN FPGAs are already used in vehicles for applications such as:

Video bridging and local display dimming in infotainment systems

Image signal processing of camera outputs in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

USB audio interfacing

Display monitoring and safety back-up in the instrument cluster

GOWIN's CEO Jason Zhu said: 'GOWIN is attracting growing interest in the automotive industry because of its innovations in FPGA design in the low- and mid-density segments. Notably, we uniquely provide hardcore MIPI interfaces in FPGAs alongside DDR3 memory and high-speed LVDS and PCIe interfaces.

'With the award of functional safety certification for our popular GOWIN EDA development environment, we are confident in our ability to make further inroads into the automotive markets in Europe, North America and Asia.'

The GOWIN EDA FPGA design environment includes an FPGA design tool, IP cores and reference designs. The FPGA design tool supports the SystemVerilog, Verilog and VHDL programming languages. There are no licensing restrictions on the use of GOWIN EDA, and it can be downloaded free from www.gowinsemi.com.

GOWIN's automotive-qualified FPGA product range and the GOWIN EDA development environment can be viewed at its stand 3A.340 at Embedded World (Nuremberg, Germany, 9-11 April 2024).

About GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation

Founded in 2014, Gowin Semiconductor Corp., headquartered with major R&D in China, has the vision to accelerate customer innovation worldwide with our programmable solutions. We focus on optimizing our products and removing barriers for customers using programmable logic devices. Our commitment to technology and quality enables customers to reduce the total cost of ownership from using FPGAs on their production boards. Our offerings include a broad portfolio of programmable logic devices, design software, intellectual property (IP) cores, reference designs, and development kits. We strive to serve customers in the consumer, industrial, communication, medical, and automotive markets worldwide.

For more information about GOWIN Semiconductor, please visit: https://www.gowinsemi.com/en/

Copyright 2024 GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. GOWIN, LittleBee®, GW1N/NR/NS/1NSR/1NZ®, Arora®, Arora V®, GW2A/AR®, GOWIN EDA and other designated brands included herein are trademarks of GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. in China and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation