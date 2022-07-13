GOWithUs.com Brings Back Shared Rides and Adds New Economy Services

CHICAGO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the combination of soaring travel demand and its associated costs, GOWithsUs.com (formerly GO Airport Shuttle) has brought back its Shared Ride services and launched a private ride Economy Service in many top locations.

Shared Rides are Back at GOWithUs.com

"GO carefully monitors travel trends and adjusts its service offerings to meet the changing needs of travelers worldwide," says John McCarthy, president of The GO Group LLC, GOwithUs' parent company. "Our extensive travel and logistics expertise enables our operators to adapt quickly to offer our customers myriad transportation options to fit budgetary and capacity needs."

Operators offering Shared Ride services as of this date are located in Las Vegas, Nev.; New York City (both JFK and LaGuardia); Newark, N.J.; New Orleans; Maui, Oahu, Island of Hawaii and Kauai, Hawaii; Indianapolis / Bloomington, Ind.; Los Angeles; Orlando, Fla. and Denver, Aspen and Vail, Colo. Private car Economy Services are available in Chicago (both O'Hare and Midway airports); Boston, Mass.; Long Beach and Los Angeles, Calif.; Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Fla. Other locations are regularly being added and the website will be updated accordingly.

GO also expanded its airport ground transportation and around town service locations to tourist sites, restaurants and other entertainment destinations within its most popular service areas. Discounted tickets for attractions and tours in a number of cities are available on the site via partner CitySights, providing convenient one-stop shopping for travelers.

The GO Group LLC is one of the world's largest airport transportation providers, offering shared rides, private vehicles, charters and tours, serving airports and cities in the United States, plus Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Australia and Europe. Under GOWithUs.com, travelers can book ground transportation to and from both departure and destination airports, around town travel, tours and attractions.

