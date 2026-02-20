GownCard Launches with Health System Partnerships to Improve Operating Room Readiness

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GownCard , a collaborative knowledge platform for surgical teams, today announced its official launch, debuting with strategic pilot partnerships at leading health systems. GownCard is partnering with frontline clinicians to centralize surgeon preferences, procedural details, and clinical insights in a way that supports the workflow without adding documentation burden.

Dr. Langerman (left) and Zach Smith (right) review workflow systems at a pilot facility to ensure seamless integration into the existing OR environment.

The modern OR is built on teamwork, yet existing systems fail to support it. Staff are often expected to memorize a tremendous amount of procedural information, which leads to waste, burnout, and disrupted cases. While clinicians have created their own DIY workarounds—like paper binders and smartphone notes—these manual solutions cast harsh light on the industry's failure to support the real-life workflow of the OR.

"We need a playbook the whole team can contribute to, putting critical information at our fingertips instead of leaving it locked in a surgeon's head or a scrub tech's notebook," said Dr. Alex Langerman, Co-Founder of GownCard. "By replacing these fragmented workarounds with a platform for shared intelligence, we are finally giving our teams the clarity they deserve to operate with absolute confidence, less waste, and safer patient care."

The company was founded by Langerman, a surgeon at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and former founder of ExplORer Surgical ( acquired by GHX ), and CEO Zach Smith, BSN-RN, the veteran entrepreneur, who scaled NurseGrid ( acquired by HealthStream ) into the nation's most widely adopted nurse app. Together, they are applying a "clinician-first" design philosophy to an environment where legacy technology has historically prioritized billing over user experience. GownCard leverages purpose-built AI to turn unique operational nuances into a centralized, searchable institutional asset.

"We've all seen healthcare solutions that just create more work for the clinician," said Smith. "GownCard is different because we're building it with working OR teams from day one. We're making sure it's validated in actual workplaces by the people who will use it every day."

GownCard is currently beginning implementation with two multi-hospital health systems. Following early interest from clinical leaders across the country, the company has launched a beta waitlist for the next wave of hospitals and healthcare systems that are prioritizing centralized institutional knowledge.

Backed by pre-seed funding from Hashed Health, GownCard is positioning itself as foundational infrastructure for workforce transformation in procedural care.

"The future of healthcare depends on how well we support the people doing the work," said John Bass, CEO of Hashed Health. "If we want surgical teams to operate with confidence and consistency, we have to design systems that respect their time and experience. GownCard represents an early step toward treating frontline knowledge as infrastructure rather than improvisation."

GownCard is a collaborative knowledge platform designed to capture and institutionalize the human intelligence of the operating room. By leveraging AI to capture and organize critical workflow data, GownCard empowers clinicians to share expertise, reduce waste, and improve surgical outcomes. For more information or to join the beta waitlist, visit www.GownCard.com .

Hashed Health is a Nashville-based healthcare venture studio that builds, co-builds, and rebuilds technology-enabled companies addressing structural challenges in healthcare. The firm partners with health systems, clinicians, and industry leaders to translate frontline problems into scalable business models.

