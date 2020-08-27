Goya Answers To The Urgent Calls For Help And Prepares Food To Distribute To Victims Of Hurricane Laura

In times of desperate need, Goya has always been at the forefront of disaster and humanitarian relief efforts, providing millions of pounds of nourishing food worldwide. "In our tradition of immediate response during emergency situations, we send out our help in the form of food and we send out our prayers and love for rebuilding. We are and will always be a company of passionate people who care about helping people in need," said Bob Unanue, President of Goya Foods.

Goya’s donation of shelf-stable products enables food banks and organizations like Feed the Children to quickly respond to ensure that thousands of families get the support they urgently need. “Feed the Children is taking action to ensure our neighbors aren't forgotten. We are working diligently with Goya and other corporate and community partners to ensure that as needs rise, children and their families continue to receive the food and supplies they need,” said Travis Arnold, president and CEO at Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger.

This donation is part of Goya Gives, a global program committed to promoting the overall well-being of communities through social responsibility, environmental initiatives, and company values. In response to the pandemic, the company has been distributing an on-going donation of millions of pounds of food to food banks across the nation, Puerto Rico and South America as well as 20,000 protective masks to health care providers. During Hurricane Maria Goya donated over one million pounds of food to the people of Puerto Rico, in addition to the starving people of Venezuela during governmental unrest, to the people of Haiti during the earthquake, and at home during Superstorm Sandy, and Hurricanes Isaac, Harvey, and Irene. Since 1936, giving back is the heart of Goya and has always been a part of the company's DNA.

