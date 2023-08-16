GOYA CARES AND CARLOS VIVES UNITE TO RAISE AWARENESS OF THE CHILD TRAFFICKING AND MENTAL HEALTH EPIDEMIC

The Alliance Takes Place During the Latin GRAMMY® Award-Winning Multi-Platinum Musician and Songwriter's North American 'El Tour De Los 30' Kicking Off August 19 in New York

MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global music icon Carlos Vives joins Goya Cares, a global humanitarian initiative, to raise awareness of the child trafficking and mental health epidemic.

Loud And Live, Carlos Vives, Goya Cares "Tour de los 30" Press Conference

This collaboration, crafted with the intent to protect children and provide hope for the future will be brought to life through a series of educational videos, cause-related marketing campaigns, and community outreach programs during El Tour De Los 30, the latest U.S. trek from the renowned Colombian artist and advocate for social change, who is committed to using his influence to help communities in need.

"Goya Cares is dedicated to educating, supporting, and protecting children and families. This is an amazing partnership that will help reach millions and encourage community collaboration. Our hands and hearts are filled with the purpose of inspiring tangible and positive changes in society and work collectively to raise awareness and teach prevention.  Together, we will forge a beacon of hope in this global fight," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods.

As part of the Goya Cares coalition, a network of community organizations and businesses dedicated to eradicate human trafficking, Carlos Vives' non-profit organization Tras La Perla, will receive a donation to support the children of Santa Marta, Colombia.

The chilling numbers cannot be ignored: thousands of children in the United States are victims of human trafficking, a third of them innocent infants. Every minute, two children fall into the clutches of this cruel trade. Each year, 2,000,000 children are trafficked worldwide and more than 100,000 are trafficked in the United States. The reality is stark: human trafficking is the modern-day slavery that is a growing darkness.

About El Tour De Los 30: Produced by Loud And Live, the entertainment, marketing, media and live events company will carry the exclusive nine-show US tour beginning August 19 at New York's iconic Radio City Music Hall and ending on November 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. El Tour De Los 30 represents the journey towards Carlos Vives' roots and the milestones that made him an ambassador of the Colombian sound on a global level. A tour in tribute to his outstanding musical career, reliving 30 years of La Provincia.

