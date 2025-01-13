GOYA® Cares Hydrate for Hope Campaign Successfully Raises $350,000 to Support Child Protection and Mental Health Initiatives

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States, is proud to announce the completion of the GOYA® Cares Hydrate for Hope campaign, which successfully raised $350,000 for critical initiatives aimed at preventing child abuse, exploitation, trafficking, and addressing mental health challenges among children and teens.

"The safety and well-being of children are of utmost importance to us," stated Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods. "Thanks to the incredible support we received during the GOYA® Cares Hydrate for Hope campaign, we are taking meaningful steps to protect our most vulnerable population and support their mental health. Together, we can usher in lasting change."

As a result of the community's generous support, Goya Foods will distribute these funds to several dedicated organizations, including Olive Crest in California, Kristi House in Florida, Crime Stoppers of Houston, Salt & Light in Chicago, Covenant House New York and New Jersey, and Center for Safety and Change in New York. These organizations are on the front lines of combating child abuse and exploitation while providing vital mental health resources and support.

The GOYA® Cares Hydrate for Hope campaign was launched in response to the increasing prevalence of child exploitation and mental health issues in the United States. Through the sale of GOYA® Coconut Water, Goya not only raised funds but also promoted awareness and education around these pressing issues. The $350,000 raised will help fund preventative education initiatives in schools across the nation in collaboration with GOYA® Cares coalition partners.

To learn more about the work of Goya Cares and how to access support, please visit GoyaCares.com.

