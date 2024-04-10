GOYA CARES JOINS THE JACK BREWER FOUNDATION TO AIR LIFT FOOD AND RESCUE STARVING CHILDREN IN HAITI

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic owned food company in the United States, has partnered with The Jack Brewer Foundation to provide much-needed food relief and rescuing of starving children and adults in Haiti. The collaboration between these two organizations aims to address the urgent humanitarian crisis in Haiti, where millions of children are facing severe violence, malnutrition, and food insecurity.

Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic owned food company in the United States, has partnered with The Jack Brewer Foundation to provide much-needed food relief and rescuing of starving children and adults in Haiti. The collaboration between these two organizations aims to address the urgent humanitarian crisis in Haiti, where millions of children are facing severe violence, malnutrition, and food insecurity.

Through their joint efforts, Goya Foods and The Jack Brewer Foundation will airlift essential food supplies to remote areas in Haiti, reaching children and families in dire need of assistance and rescue those in danger. The donation includes a variety of nutritious and shelf-stable products such as rice, beans, canned goods, and coconut water, ensuring that recipients have access to balanced meals during these challenging times.

"We are proud to join forces with The Jack Brewer Foundation to support the children of Haiti during this critical time," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods. "As a company committed to giving back to our communities, it is our duty to provide aid to those most vulnerable, and we are grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact in the lives of these children."

Jack Brewer, Founder of The Jack Brewer Foundation and former professional NFL-athlete, expressed his gratitude for the partnership with Goya Foods, stating, "Together, we can do so much more to alleviate hunger and suffering among children in Haiti. This donation will go a long way in providing essential nutrition to those who need it the most, and we are thankful for Goya Foods' generosity and support."

This donation is part of Goya Cares and Goya Gives, global initiatives that are always at the forefront of natural disasters and humanitarian relief efforts, by protecting children and donating millions of pounds of food each year in the United States and worldwide. Most recently, Goya donated food to the people of Mexico, Maui, California, Turkey, and Syria.

To learn more about Goya Gives, please visit: www.goya.com

About Goya Foods

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities worldwide. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

For more information, contact:

Natalie J. Maniscalco

845.659.6506 / [email protected]

SOURCE Goya Foods, Inc.