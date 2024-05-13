GOYA CARES LAUNCHES NEW EDUCATIONAL VIDEO TO RAISE AWARENESS ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH AMONG YOUTH

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Cares, a global initiative dedicated to protecting children from the dangers of child trafficking and raising awareness for the prevention and education of mental health, announces the launch of its new educational video, #PressPause, in support of Mental Health Awareness Month.

"Goya Cares is focused on protecting children and when children suffer from mental illness they become vulnerable to drugs, alcohol, manipulation, and abuse. It's essential that we empower young people with the knowledge and tools they need to take care of their mental wellbeing, and support programs that focus on education and prevention. We want to reach children before they become victims of abuse, trafficking, or exploitation," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods.

The 15-minute video features Sofia Rodriguez, a 15-year-old who struggles with mental health issues, as well as expert advice from mental health professionals. The film's moral centers on the importance of having compassion, standing up for oneself and others, advocating for open communication within families and communities about mental health, and the necessity of support systems for young people. "Press Pause" underscores the significance of small, kind gestures and the courage to confront and discuss personal struggles, and serves as a reminder of the profound effect individuals can have through empathy and support.

The video is available to view for free on GoyaCares.com. With the support of Goya Cares coalition partners, Goya provides free school assemblies and classroom curriculum throughout the United States. Press Pause is part of Goya's broader efforts to educate students and parents on the warning signs and red flags of child trafficking, the dangers of online exploitation, and how to get help through the Goya Cares LIGHT series.

For more information, please visit: www.goyacares.com

About Goya Cares: Goya Cares was established in 2021 and has helped raise awareness among millions of people around the world while supporting organizations and individuals through the Goya Cares coalition. The mission of Goya Cares is to educate, support, and protect children, and families, from being enslaved, abused and subjected to the trauma associated with child trafficking, and the impact of mental health; to encourage community collaboration by recognizing the risks and working collectively to raise awareness and protect our youth. #GoyaCares

