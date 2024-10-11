GOYA CARES RAISES AWARENESS OF THE MENTAL HEALTH EPIDEMIC AMONG U.S. CHILDREN AND TEENS

Company Hosted Free School Assemblies Nationwide to Support World Mental Health Awareness Day (October 10)

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States and an advocate for community health and well-being, is raising awareness of the critical mental health issues affecting children and teens across the United States. In support of World Mental Health Awareness Day on October 10, Goya Cares hosted a series of free school assemblies in New Jersey, Chicago, Texas, and Florida to educate and empower middle and high school students regarding mental health.

"Press Pause" is an educational film focusing on Sofia Rodriguez, a 15-year-old facing challenges of adolescence, including self-doubt and an abusive relationship amidst her parents’ tumultuous divorce. Set against the backdrop of her Hispanic family, the film tackles cultural nuances around affection and personal boundaries, particularly highlighting the discomfort Sofia experiences from unwanted attention by her uncle.

"At Goya, we believe in nourishing not just the body, but also the mind," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods. "Our mission with Goya Cares is to initiate meaningful conversations around mental health, help young people recognize the importance of seeking support, and ensure they know that they matter and are not alone in their struggles."

As mental health challenges among children and adolescents rise at an alarming rate, Goya Cares stands committed to addressing this epidemic through proactive engagement and support. School assemblies feature the Goya Cares PRESS PAUSE series and interactive discussions led by mental health professionals from The Center for Safety and Change, Niño de la Caridad Foundation, Crime Stoppers of Houston, Kristie's House, and Puerto Rican Arts Alliance. Designed to destigmatize mental health issues while fostering a supportive environment for students, the school assemblies will cover essential topics, including identifying mental health challenges, coping strategies, and available resources for support.

"Every young person deserves to feel safe and supported," added Dr. Denise Nunez, Pediatric Critical Care Physician and Founder of Niño de la Caridad Foundation. "We encourage schools, families, and communities to join us in this vital conversation and work together to create a culture where mental health is prioritized and openly discussed to foster healing and understanding. Together, we can break the stigma surrounding mental health and empower children and teens to prioritize their well-being."

Established in 2021, Goya Cares has raised awareness among millions globally by delivering preventative education in schools across the United States and supporting various organizations and individuals through the Goya Cares Coalition. Through its Goya Cares initiative, the Goya is committed to giving back to the community, promoting wellness, and advocating for social causes that empower individuals and families.

For more information about Goya Cares and how to schedule a free school assembly, please visit: www.goyacares.com

