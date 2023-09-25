GOYA CARES RELEASES NEW DOCUFILM VICTIMS TO RAISE AWARENESS OF THE CHILD TRAFFICKING EPIDEMIC

VICTIMS, Now Streaming on GoyaCares.com

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Cares, a global initiative dedicated to combating child trafficking and educating on child mental health, releases VICTIMS, now streaming on GoyaCares.com, a revealing documentary based on actual events that shows the heartbreaking epidemic of human trafficking in the world, and the disturbing moments that a family faces when trying to recover their daughter.

"VICTIMAS", Produced by Goya Cares. This revealing story based on actual events shows the heartbreaking problem of human trafficking in the world, the disturbing moments that a family faces when trying to recover their daughter, and the mission of a business leader to alert people about what is happening.
"It has been our deep spiritual calling that has brought us to this pivotal point, driven by the desire to not only shed light but to eradicate this unspeakable evil. We are immensely proud to produce and release another film, produced by Vibra Latina, and based on the lives of one family, who have gone through immeasurable pain while trying to save their daughter from trafficking and drug addiction.  Our mission is to continue to amplify awareness of this crisis and ultimately aid in its cessation," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods, and Executive Producer of VICTIMS.  

As the largest Hispanic-owned food company, Goya has used its international platform to establish the Goya Cares Coalition, a network of organizations and businesses that help to recover, restore, and reunite survivors, while others help to provide preventative education.

"We, as coalition partners of Goya Cares, are overwhelmed with gratitude for the invaluable support they have provided in telling our story and establishing a lasting legacy for our beloved daughter. Through the formation of our new organization, Meant to Soar, and the release of this film, our ultimate aspiration is to raise awareness, bring healing to future generations, and prevent other families from enduring the same tragedy," expressed Elsa and Charles Ezell, Co-Founders of Meant to Soar.

About Goya Foods
Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world.  The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and table.  For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com

Press Contact:
Natalie J. Maniscalco
845.659.6506 
[email protected]

SOURCE Goya Foods, Inc.

