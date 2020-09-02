Goya Donates Food To The Salvation Army To Help Feed Victims Of Hurricane Laura

Goya's donation of shelf-stable products including beans, coconut water, and other products will be included in meal kits that will be distributed directly to thousands of families by The Salvation Army. "We know time is of the essence during situations like these and thankfully through The White House and FEMA, we were able to immediately reach The Salvation Army," said Bob Unanue, President of Goya Foods. "We are honored to work with The Salvation Army and commend their quick efforts in providing families with essential food. We will always be available during times of crisis to aid our fellow Americans."

This donation is part of Goya Gives, a global program committed to promoting the overall well-being of communities through social responsibility, environmental initiatives, and company values. In response to the pandemic, the company has been distributing an on-going donation of millions of pounds of food to food banks across the nation, Puerto Rico and South America as well as 20,000 protective masks to health care providers. During Hurricane Maria Goya donated over one million pounds of food to the people of Puerto Rico, in addition to the starving people of Venezuela during governmental unrest, to the people of Haiti during the earthquake, and at home during Superstorm Sandy, and Hurricanes Isaac, Harvey, and Irene. Since 1936, giving back is the heart of Goya and has always been a part of the company's DNA.

About Goya Foods

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country's largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit www.SalvationArmyUSA.org or give at HelpSalvationArmy.org.

