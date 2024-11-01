GOYA EUROPA DELIVERS ESSENTIAL FOOD AND WATER TO VICTIMS IN VALENCIA, SPAIN

MADRID, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Europa, the Spanish subsidiary of Goya Foods Inc., and the largest Hispanic owned food company in the United States, in collaboration with Global Empowerment Mission, delivered its first trailer of humanitarian aid including a variety of products and much needed water and juices to victims in Valencia, Spain.

Goya Europa, the Spanish subsidiary of Goya Foods Inc., and the largest Hispanic owned food company in the United States, in collaboration with Global Empowerment Mission, delivered its first trailer of humanitarian aid including a variety of products and much needed water and juices to victims in Valencia, Spain.

"At Goya Europa, we strongly believe in the importance of solidarity and helping communities during times of disaster. Through our Goya Cares initiative and our close partnership with Global Empowerment Mission, we are able to quickly aid in Valencia's recovery and support those who need it the most," said William Unanue, General Manager of Goya Europa.

Through Goya Cares, a global initiative dedicated to protecting and helping those in need, has always been at the forefront of humanitarian aid and disaster relief; donating millions of pounds of food each year in times of crisis worldwide. Through Goya Europa, the company was able to donate food to the people of Poland and Ukraine.

To learn more about Goya Foods, please visit: www.goya.com

About Goya Foods

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities worldwide. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

SOURCE Goya Foods