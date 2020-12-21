Goya Foods Delivers The Second Installment Of Critical Humanitarian Aid To The People Of Venezuela #GoyaGivesGlobal

"We thank Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the United States, Carlos Vecchio, for his support in making Goya's donation possible and safely delivering the food directly to the people who need it the most. La Gran Familia Goya offers our prayers and the gift of the fruits of our labor for our brothers and sisters in Venezuela who are in desperate need," said Bob Unanue, President of Goya Foods.

"Thank you, Goya for the important donation of critical humanitarian aid to Venezuela. Goya continues to show its on-going commitment to the dramatic situation that the people of Venezuela are going through. For the Interim Government of President Juan Guaidó, it is a priority to attend to the Venezuelans who are suffering from lack of food, medicine, and other basic necessities. These 220,000 pounds of important donation have been distributed directly in Venezuela by entities specialized in humanitarian aid," said Carlos Vecchio, Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the United States.

Through Goya Gives, a global program committed to promoting the overall well-being of communities through social responsibility, environmental initiatives, and company values, Goya supports each year nearly 300 charitable endeavors, scholarships, and events. Since the start of the pandemic, the company has donated over 3.5 million pounds of food and 20,000 protective masks.

