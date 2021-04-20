Goya Foods Deploys Accedian Skylight for Microsecond Network Visibility and Future Readiness Fit

MONTREAL, Canada, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, a leader in performance analytics, cybersecurity threat detection, and end user experience solutions, today announced that Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in The United States, has tapped Accedian Skylight to increase the performance of its networks and services with the solution's real-time, microsecond-level performance visibility, as well as for its fit with future digital initiatives.

A large-scale manufacturer and Industry 4.0 pioneer, Goya Foods is managing critical information flow across disparate locations, data centers, cloud environments, and real-time manufacturing plants. In order to establish a foundation to encourage future growth, the company needed to deploy a solution that could help with three key issues: (1) prove network performance across WANs & LANs, (2) provide detailed, comprehensive user and application-level performance monitoring, and (3) allow fast root cause analysis in case of performance degradation. To address these, Goya Foods selected Accedian Skylight.

"Accedian Skylight's state-of-the-art sensor technology is truly unique in the industry," said Suvajit Basu, Head of IT at Goya Foods. "That combined with Accedian's approach to engineering and future-looking vision of combining sub-second monitoring with network detection and response (NDR) capabilities makes it a critical solution for us. This gives us the ability to both create value for our organization and put in place a cyber resiliency strategy we can rely on, giving us unprecedented visibility, monitoring and analysis capabilities. Cybersecurity is ultimately at the heart of everything we do at Goya-it is a part of our IT DNA."

Basu continued: "Skylight has allowed us to transform how we monitor traffic, identify issues proactively, strategically plan capacity, and ultimately, better serve and protect our end users."

"We're pleased to partner with Goya to give them increased control of every aspect of their network and end-user experience," said Sergio Bea, VP of Global Enterprise and Channel Sales at Accedian. "Their proactive approach to strategic IT planning and management allows them to benefit fully from Skylight's comprehensive capabilities, current and future. We look forward to mutually-beneficial relationship of innovation and success with Goya."

