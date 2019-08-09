Goya Foods Donated 10,000 Pounds of Food to Catholic Charities of New York in Celebration of the National Dominican Day Parade of New York

"For Goya, we have always believed that we have a social responsibility to support our communities and to give back to those less fortunate. To us, it's not just about providing a monetary donation, but bringing people together to make a positive difference in the lives of others and to celebrate our heritage," said Bob Unanue, President of Goya Foods and Board Member of Catholic Charities of New York.

Catholic Charities distributes more than 2.5 million pounds of food each year through their network of food pantries. The donation will go directly to Catholic Charities' food pantries in the Bronx community, and provide 16,667 meals. "Once again Catholic Charities will benefit from the generous support of Goya, who have chosen to celebrate Dominican week by providing meals to New Yorkers in need. We continue to be grateful for their commitment and that of the Dominican Parade Committee leadership, to highlight, celebrate and provide for one of the many communities our agency is proud to serve," said Beatriz Diaz Taveras, Executive Director of Catholic Charities Community Services.

The donation is part of Goya Gives, a global initiative committed to supporting local communities through social and environmental causes. Goya has donated millions of pounds of food to organizations worldwide and continues to support over 300 organizations, events and cultural institutions. "We are once again proud to partner with Goya and Catholic Charities to positively impact the community during our annual food distribution drive and to celebrate our culture and contributions at this year's benefit gala and parade," said Wilton Cedeño, Chair Board of Directors of the National Dominican Day Parade of New York.

Goya's annual food donations also serve to encourage consumers to participate in the message and act of helping those in need. Consumers can share their acts of giving with the #GoyaGives through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @goyafoods

For more information about Goya Foods and the #GoyaGives campaign, please visit www.goya.com.

About GOYA: Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world; Goya's combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation make Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com

